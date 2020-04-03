As spring break continues through April 17, Monroe County students are still being afforded the opportunity to learn at home. During the past several days, local school districts began implementing their means of distance learning, which have ranged from pencil and paper packets to website links for free educational material and teachers interacting online.
Forecasting out
As far as its approach to distance learning, the Nettleton School District is planning for four weeks at a time, as packets have been handed out covering the first time period.
“Our administrators and curriculum coordinators met and hashed out some things, and we know there are different districts doing things in different ways. We came up with a plan that was best for Nettleton,” NSD Superintendent Tim Dickerson said. “We put together the four-week packets that consist of level learning, where you start at one point, and it gets harder as you go. We also have plenty of resource information online that our teachers and principals got out right away. The packets took some time to get together with our administrators compiling the information that the teachers sent them.”
Packets were handed out through the lunch line to reduce face-to-face contact. Dickerson said the main benefit of the school suspension being late in the year is that most instructional standards have been covered up to this point.
“Of course, you’re always looking at those assessments and making sure you are covering everything and going back to reteach things you need to,” Dickerson said. “We’re in a good place as far as those standards go but we are trying to make sure that the parents who want their kids to continue learning have that opportunity, whether it’s new or remedial information.”
Well received
Hamilton Attendance Center Principal Michelle Stevens also said parents and teachers both have been supportive of the instructional practice packets method. The packets were handed out at the school last Thursday afternoon.
“Everyone is getting a paper copy because of the lack of internet service,” she said. “Our teachers have developed an instructional practice packet. It’s not new standards or skills, but skills that the teachers have already taught with the students and standards that they need extra practice with. Any students who are struggling get individualized practice packets for extra skills. The teachers have worked very hard getting them together at home and staying self-isolated and sanitary when they have had to come to the school.
Hamilton teachers are also using some online resources and sending out websites for students.
Dickerson has also received positive feedback from parents and staff.
“We have several teachers that have been begging to know what they can do to get the information out, and they are reaching out as much as they can to students and parents. Our community has been very patient with us as we are getting our information together,” he said. “We did the four weeks out because we know we’re going to be out for that period and if we’re out for longer, we will re-evaluate then. We have just been adjusting as we need to.”
Amory School District Superintendent Ken Byars was pleased with his district’s launch of distance learning but recognized the limitations of a self-paced learning regimen.
“This will keep students up to speed for those that participate,” he said.
A learning curve
For many students, the availability of devices and internet access is a challenge for effective distance learning. Stevens estimates up to 80 percent of her school’s students do not have internet access in their homes.
“The biggest struggle has been for our high school students who are doing dual credit courses through the Advanced Learning Center and taking courses through Monroe County Vo-Tech that still need to use the internet. We have told those students they can come up to the school and feed off our WiFi as long as they don’t get out of their cars. We know they are limited as to where they can go to get access,” Stevens said.
Aberdeen Elementary School teacher Erin Walker lives in Lackey and has used a Wi-Fi hotspot to not only broadcast Facebook Live lessons to her students but for her 4-year-old daughter, Dovie, to complete lessons online.
“The access a lot of children have to the internet is a parent’s phone or a family member’s phone and not really a computer. That’s been my hardest part with digital learning. How can I provide these children with resources where they don’t have to get online?” she said.
Packets have been available for parents to pick up at AES and have been made available at other locations in town for parents. Additionally, links to free online learning tools have been made available through text message alerts to subscribers of the Aberdeen School District’s alert system.
Byars expressed concern for students labeled by educators as being in the bottom quartile who may be limited by factors such as no internet service, no computers at home and limited parental support.
“We will need time to get everybody caught up again once we’re back in school,” he said.
Teaching remotely
Walker was ahead of the distance learning curve by recording Facebook Live lessons before schools began implementing it last week.
“My daughter is 4, and it’s very important for her to have some sort of consistent learning. I was doing this for my child and I have access to being able to do Facebook Live and making videos. I thought, ‘There’s another parent somewhere who has no idea what do for their child.’ I know how to do this because of me being a teacher. It may spark another parent about how they can get things started for their child,” Walker said.
Through her video, she used Christmas wrapping paper to write sight words to show children how to find them.
“It’s a repetition of seeing that word. I know if they see that word so many times that they’re going to be able to recognize that word and be able to use it later on,” she said.
Walker hopes her students keep a regular learning routine by at least reading.
“We miss our students. We’re trying to come up with ideas for our children to let them know we miss them so much. We miss the banter. We miss seeing them in the hallway. That’s our life. I’ve been in school since I was 4 years old. For 33 years I’ve been in school, so this is literally been my life and I feel like this has been taken away from me,” Walker said.
Amory High School math teacher Kristina Sawyer uses Google Classroom and Zoom, web-based video conferencing tools, to facilitate distance learning with her students.
“We use the Remind app for secure weekly communication with each other. Zoom has been more helpful than anything,” she said.
Sawyer set up her own YouTube channel for virtual classroom lessons, which are supplemented by suggested problems with answer keys and practice quizzes.
For students who do not have internet access, Sawyer provides printed packets for pickup at the school containing all the material covered online. She said last Thursday 17 students had already picked up printed packets.
Hatley High School English teacher and graduation coach Emily Farrar got a jump start with her students during the first nine weeks of the spring semester before the extended spring break.
“We covered basic and extended skills that we’re using to build on. Distance learning is definitely challenging from every angle. When education is a balance of tutorials and lecturing, using only one approach has its limits. We’re building on skills and strategies from classroom teaching from the first nine weeks to apply in lesson assignments that are beyond menial tasks. We want to keep their skills going without getting them overwhelmed,” she said.
Like Sawyer, Farrar uses the Remind app to send information to parents in a format that is more secure than text messaging or social media.
“Over 90 percent of my students are good at signing up with the app. We’re having good success. Parents respond to messages more quickly,” Farrar said.
Farrar and other teachers also use the School Status computer-based web database to keep track of student progress while they’re learning on their own.
“It’s a new experience for us. We want to keep students academically motivated and for it to be a positive experience,” Farrar said.
Feedback from parents has been all positive.
“We’re trying to keep things as normal as possible. I want them to be ready when their time with me is over. I want them to take a sense of responsibility and accountability with them, wherever their career path may take them,” Sawyer said.
Through another way to keep students engaged, the Aberdeen Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization started a TikTok challenge for students to compete for snack packs and prizes when school resumes.
Switching norms
Students at local colleges and universities are also finding a change in their instructional style due to the pandemic.
In-class instruction has been suspended at these institutions, and college students now must adapt to receiving all their instruction strictly online, as opposed to a choice or a mix between online and in-person as before.
“It’s been more difficult than I thought it would be,” said Nettleton native Katie Grace Payne, who is a Mississippi State freshman majoring in biological sciences/pre-medicine. “It’s harder to keep up with when things are due and being disciplined enough to do the work on your own time.”
Payne said she prefers more in-class instruction.
“I prefer it because they are telling you what to do and when it needs to be done, as well as sending out reminders online; whereas, online, it is strictly up to you to find out when things are due and how to do them,” she said.