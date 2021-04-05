EGYPT – Allen and Jeremy Lee of Lee’s Precast Concrete Inc. saw an opportunity during February’s ice storms to help law enforcement and county crews and stepped up to do their part.
“We pour concrete rings for our use. We told the sheriff’s and county road department that if they would bring their vehicles by, we would load them with the concrete weights in back to give them more traction on the icy roads,” Jeremy said.
The rings weigh several hundred pounds each and are used for a variety of functions such raising manhole covers during street repaving projects and intercepting grease from behind restaurants to prevent pollution in storm sewers.
Allen deferred credit for the volunteer project to the staff at Lee’s Precast.
“It’s nice to have good people around you,” he said of the employees of the business.