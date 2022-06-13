Speedy Spruill, left, of American Legion Post 26 prepares to retire an American flag during last year's Flag Day retirement ceremony. Also pictured are Polly Grimes and Faye Haywood of the Tombigbee Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Ann Johnson of Auxiliary Unit 26.
ABERDEEN – Worn and tattered American flags will be properly retired June 14 with a ceremony at American Legion Post 26 at 7 p.m.
Last year, American Legion Post 26 hosted a flag retirement ceremony, which included the debut of its firepit, built specifically for the purpose of retiring flags.
“This is the proper way to retire worn or used flags that are beyond repair. It is done in a controlled environment with dignity, so as not to give the impression of protest or desecration. Flags are not to be cut up in any way. They are to be left whole and retired whole,” said Diane Belue, president of the Mississippi American Legion Auxiliary.
Worn American flags collected from Aberdeen’s cemeteries ahead of Memorial Day will be among those retired during the ceremony.
“Flags should be replaced when they become faded or torn beyond repair,” Belue said.
A collection box is set up at the legion, which is located at 523 Hwy. 145 N for anyone needing to drop off flags in need of retiring at any point.