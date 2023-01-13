mcj-2019-01-02-news-karl-gibbs

Gibbs 

This is the second week of the 2023 Legislative Session. Even though it is early in the session, there were several bills discussed on the House floor.

Newsletters

District 36 Rep. Karl Gibbs (D) of West Point can be reached at the Mississippi Capitol at Room 400-F; P.O. Box 1018, Jackson, MS 39125, by telephone at (601) 359-3253 or via email at kgibbs@house.ms.gov.

Recommended for you