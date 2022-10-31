AMORY – Participants of the Monroe County Local Emergency Planning Committee explored response methods Oct. 14 at the Monroe County Government Complex to a plane accident scenario during its first meeting since before COVID-19’s outbreak.
Westlake Safety Specialist Scott Wright and Monroe County Fire Coordinator Terry Tucker led the tabletop exercise regarding a hypothetical accident at an Aberdeen chemical plant, which has outreaching impacts.
“A crop duster is dusting the field behind Westlake, makes the turn to get his spray and takes the top off of the spherical tank containing vinyl chloride. The plane then crashes into James Creek that runs behind the plant,” Tucker said in explaining the scenario.
He described potential effects of the incident involving harmful airborne vapors and fuel from the downed aircraft leaking into the creek.
“The wind is going to be blowing toward Wendy’s and the community behind it,” Wright said.
He added a borderline threat exists to the restaurant that cooks with natural gas.
“The danger could be compounded if the incident occurs during the lunch hour when the restaurant could be crowded. People inhaling fumes could create a panic situation that leads to the hospital emergency room and eventually to the courtroom should litigation come about over time. People are going to look for something (to file lawsuits). It’s the times we live in,” he said.
Tucker added a further complication would arise since Mississippi’s only burn center in Jackson ceased operations, which will increase the distance required to transport burn victims to Georgia, Tennessee or Alabama for treatment.
Wright said in the event of this, or any disaster, that civil defense sirens would be activated to make citizens aware that an emergency is taking place and to take action accordingly.
He described the protocol he would use from the plant’s standpoint, beginning with a call to 911.
“The first thing we would do is notify Aberdeen Fire Department, along with the police and sheriff’s departments. Then I will call the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Environmental Quality,” said Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson in describing the next step.
Wright said if a fire occurred, it would be handled in-house, but emergency responders would need to be on standby to control effects spreading beyond the plant.
Aberdeen Police Chief Quinell Shumpert summarized his department’s collaboration with the fire department to contain the spread of toxins, such as vapors from chemical fires.
Christy Williams of Monroe Regional Hospital discussed possible first aid measures to minimize injury to victims, as well as planning evacuation procedures for employees leaving the plant.
“Our primary concern would be to contain any vapors associated with the victims that could be spread around the hospital through the ventilation system,” she said.
Sanderson said an emergency communication system is in place but needs updating.
“Constant communication is maintained between county hospitals and all first responders,” she said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.