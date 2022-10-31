mcj-2022-10-26-news-lepc-meeting

Monroe County Fire Coordinator Terry Tucker, left, and Westlake Safety Specialist Scott Wright moderate a tabletop discussion of community response to a hypothetical cropduster crash during Oct. 14's Monroe County Local Emergency Planning Committee meeting at the Monroe County Government Complex. 

 JOHN WARD/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM

AMORY – Participants of the Monroe County Local Emergency Planning Committee explored response methods Oct. 14 at the Monroe County Government Complex to a plane accident scenario during its first meeting since before COVID-19’s outbreak.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you