HAMILTON – Whereas the last meeting of the Monroe County Local Emergency Planning Agency (LEPC) was scheduled in Hamilton in mid-April, the community was hit by a tornado and those plans changed.
The group met Dec. 5 to briefly recap the year and look ahead to being active in 2020.
Chairman Robert Mitchell talked about the benefit of active shooter courses sponsored by the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce earlier this year and taught by Tim Oswalt and John Bishop.
He suggested for people to watch the ADD. Avoid Deny Defend video found online to reinforce such lessons.
“There’s a good video, and I’ve shown it to all of the people at our plant [Kemira]. The discussion has been if it happens at schools or businesses, people will be in panic mode and not know what to do. If it’s an employee, you’ll know where your hiding places are. Know where your hiding places are so you can shelter in place,” Mitchell said.
Interim sheriff Curtis Knight asked for notification if such workplaces want the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office to put on an active shooter safety course.
Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson told LEPC members about a transition Monroe County 911 will have in January by going to a central dispatch system with the MCSO.
The next LEPC meeting is planned for March 5 in Amory. Another upcoming event for first responders, emergency management personnel, public officials and contractors will be a pipeline safety meeting Feb. 26 in Amory.