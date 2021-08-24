Above, Aberdeen High School graduates Larhonda Morgan, left, and Lamonica McFarland pick up trash as part of a previous citywide cleanup day. Picking up litter, volunteering at Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry and cleaning up at Odd Fellows are on tap through the Let’s Get Clean, Aberdeen volunteer campaign Aug. 28.
ABERDEEN – Combining a cemetery cleanup, citywide litter pickup and a push to help at Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, Mayor Charles Scott is pushing for a strong sense of volunteerism Aug. 28 through the Let’s Get Clean, Aberdeen campaign.
“The main thing is to have our city for the last summertime holiday. We still have people coming in to visit and we want people to see our city at its cleanest. We know if we can get our citizens more involved, it will stay clean longer. Once we get sweat equity, most people respect other people out working. The goal is to get our young people involved and get all our citizens involved in a way where they go out and want their city to look good,” Scott said.
Volunteers are encouraged to help at Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry from 7:15 to 10:30 a.m. Cleanup efforts throughout the city and at Odd Fellows Cemetery are planned from 8 to 11 a.m.
“We want to go hard for three hours. If you want to work longer, we’re not going to bother you,” Scott said.
An effort to clean up Odd Fellows East Cemetery will be led by Jackie Ford. Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth is also heading up an overall cleanup in all five wards.
“The goal is to have captains in each ward. When we start cleaning up, we’ll all start at the same time instead of everyone meeting at City Hall like we have in the past,” Scott said.
With the city cleanup end of the day, Scott encourages both litter pickup and curbside cleaning.
“The focus is as we get close to the actually day, we’re going to clean up several major thoroughfares en route to the 28th. The focus is to get every citizen out. If they don’t get out and help what we’re doing, we’d like for them at minimum clean 10 feet in front of their yard, which means if there’s paper on the side of the road, take a second and walk over there and pick it up,” Scott said. “We want to get every citizen involved with cleaning our city and their area.”
He also encourages downtown merchants to sweep in front of their businesses.
“We’re looking for our citizens and neighbors to pick up paper and not litter,” Scott said. “Part of the cleanup is cleaning up your act.”
More details were expected to be discussed during Aug. 17’s board of aldermen meeting.