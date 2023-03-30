The Level 3 Enhanced Risk for Friday has been expanded to all of north Mississippi, extending down to Starkville. Along with this expansion, north Mississippi has been put under a 10% Significant Tornado hatch probability. This means there's a 10 to 14% chance of seeing a tornado within 25 miles of a point, with a greater than 10% chance of seeing a significant tornado (EF2+).
This does include Amory, Tupelo, Fulton, Nettleton and Smithville.
North Mississippi also has a 30 to 44% significant damaging wind probability. This means a 30 to 44% chance of seeing damaging winds of 60 mph within 25 miles of a point with a greater than 10% chance of seeing damaging winds equal to or greater than 74 mph.
This includes Tupelo, Fulton, Nettleton, Amory and Smithville.
The storm timing remains from 4 p.m. Friday through 3 a.m. Saturday, with severe storm timing from 6 p.m. Friday through 1 a.m. Saturday.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 1 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
