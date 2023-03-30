The Level 3 Enhanced Risk for Friday has been expanded to all of north Mississippi, extending down to Starkville. Along with this expansion, north Mississippi has been put under a 10% Significant Tornado hatch probability. This means there's a 10 to 14% chance of seeing a tornado within 25 miles of a point, with a greater than 10% chance of seeing a significant tornado (EF2+).

