A community service still severely restricted by the COVID-19 pandemic is Monroe County’s libraries. As summer reading programs have either shifted to virtual means or been canceled completely, curbside service is being offered through some local libraries to fulfill their patrons’ love for literature.
“We’re living in times that we’ve never seen before,” said Evans Memorial Library Director Barbara Blair.
The Aberdeen library’s services this summer are limited to curbside checking service to deliver call-in orders for patrons with library cards on Mondays through Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Blair anticipates very limited admission to the library will be available in July.
“Our emphasis is for everyone to stay safe,” she said.
The Evans Memorial Library’s telephone number is 369-4601.
Curbside service is also available at the Amory Municipal Library on Mondays and Fridays from noon until 3 p.m., according to librarian Ruby Holman.
Patrons are asked to park behind the library in the space next to the handicap stall and remain in their vehicle for their selections to be delivered to the car.
“We are also offering copying and fax service Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Just call in advance to set up an appointment for curbside pickup and delivery,” Holman said.
Holman mentioned a new link on the Tombigbee Regional Library System website (www.tombigbee.lib.ms.us) called Hoopla, which allows patrons to select as many as three e-books and e-audios per month.
Limited in-person access to the library for the elderly is also being planned and will be announced later.
Amory Municipal Library will host its summer reading program for children, but it will be modified to a virtual format due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s theme put out by the Summer Collaborative Reading Program is “Imagine Your Story.” The program builds from typical children’s storylines rooted in fairy tales, mythology and fantasy to encourage readers to delve into the world of literature to craft a path toward creating their own identity.
Individual talents, interests and family history all play into forming everyone’s individual path of life. Developing reading proficiency increases the possibility of achieving goals in life for everyone.
“We will have informational packets with books available to read at home for a couple of weeks. Patrons can fill out their cards like a bingo game to turn back in for prizes,” Holman said.
The Amory library is also working toward setting up a virtual story time on Thursdays as well as a return visit online from perennial favorite herpetologist Terry Vandeventer, affectionately known as the “snake man.” Details about the programs are to be announced.
For more information, call the Amory Municipal Library at 256-5261. Announcements will be posted on the library’s Facebook page, found by searching Amory Municipal Library.
The Dorothy J. Lowe Library in Nettleton will not have a summer reading program but is looking forward to in-person visits by appointment in July, according to librarian Brenda Vinson.
“Beginning July 6, patrons may call for a 30-minute appointment to check out materials, make copies or use a computer,” she said.
The telephone number for Nettleton’s library is 963-2011.
Hamilton and Wren’s libraries will not host summer programs due to crowd restrictions and limited space.
According to Tombigbee Regional Library Director Tanna Taylor, the libraries will offer grab-and-go packets of resource materials as arranged in advance.
“We are also working toward having some virtual programs available through Facebook,” she said.
The Hamilton library’s telephone number is 343-8962 and is answered on Tuesdays and Thursdays between noon and 5 p.m. The Wren library’s number is 256-4957 and is answered from noon to 5 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.