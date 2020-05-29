ABERDEEN – A nearly two-month-long curfew officially came to an end May 19 as board of aldermen action posed another step back to normalcy through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Aldermen took Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle’s recommendation, given more businesses and activities are opening back up throughout Mississippi.
“I talked to some other agencies, and they’ve pretty much lifted their curfews since the governor has let them open the restaurants and everything else,” he said.
Aldermen approved a 10 p.m. until 4 a.m. curfew in late March, which went into effect April 1 out of coronavirus precautions. Aldermen lifted curfew on a trial basis.
Mayor Maurice Howard asked if a neighboring city is mandating people to wear masks, and Randle said people are wearing masks as far as businesses.
“Most of the store owners have it posted on their store doors that you can’t enter their business without one,” he said.
Howard asked if the city should implement such a rule, and Randle recommended talking to the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau for input.
During his input, Ward 1 Alderman Alonzo Sykes expressed appreciation for speed bumps being placed on Randle Street.
“They were racing up and down Randle, but after they put the speed bumps down, I think it put a stop to that,” he said.
In other business, aldermen approved to accept the retirement of Aberdeen Assistant Fire Chief Daniel Beasley, which is effective June 16, and also to advertise for a position with the department. Stone publicly thanked Beasley for his service.
Aldermen also approved a beer permit for The OutHouse, located in the building previously occupied by Mr. Charlie’s Country Store.