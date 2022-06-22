NETTLETON – Nettleton Main Street Association received its first-ever Mississippi Main Street award during a June 16 ceremony in Jackson. Last November’s Christmas-themed Light Up Nettleton won the Outstanding New Event award for the small communities.
“We’re super excited about this award. It really does take a village and it gives you motivation. With the board support we have here and the mayor’s support, that’s what motivates me more than anything, along with the ones who volunteered. I think they’re excited about this award too because they know how much time and effort they put into it trying to get these events going,” said Nettleton Main Street Director Dana Burcham.
The award was listed in the promotion category, and other Mississippi Main Street categories included organization, design, economic vitality and special awards.
Light Up Nettleton began in 2020 with a Christmas tree lighting, caroling, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus and hot chocolate, which acted as a precursor to the city’s Christmas parade. It expanded last year as a standalone event to include horse-drawn carriage rides, Christmas cartoons, a snow machine and visits with the Grinch to compliment the other activities.
Last year’s Light Up Nettleton was also the debut of Young Avenue’s lighting project, which includes string lights over the downtown street. The event capped off Small Business Saturday. This year's Light Up Nettleton event is scheduled for Nov. 26.
“We’re going to have carriage rides again this year because that was such a big hit and do the tree lighting and ornaments but we haven’t discussed as much in detail,” Burcham said.
Nettleton Main Street will host a patriotic parade and fireworks show July 2, and its next First Saturday event was rescheduled to July 16. It will feature a cornhole tournament and live music by Southern Discomfort.