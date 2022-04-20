AMORY – In the aftermath of an April 13 lighting strike that shattered the steeple of Amory First Assembly of God and resulted in a fire, one lingering mystery could be its timing in the middle of Holy Week.
“God has a reason and a purpose for everything. The lightning striking, how it happened, what we were told by [WTVA meteorologist] Matt Laubhan – all these things play a factor. I’ve read where people have said God was trying to get our attention and maybe He was. I don’t think he would destroy something but you look at places that have tornado damage. They’re natural disasters, and He allows this to happen. The reality for me is He had a purpose and a plan and only He knows. We’re going to trust in Him,” said Pastor Justin Myers.
Normally, the church would have held Wednesday night services but canceled them last week due to the threat of severe weather. Church was also canceled March 30 because of another weather threat.
Monroe County 911 received the first of several calls at 7:21 p.m. about the church being on fire after the lighting strike. Amory Fire Department and Hatley Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene, along with the City of Amory Electric Department.
Myers said Laubhan described the lightning strike as a positive strike, which is extremely rare.
“It’s got a lot of force and normally it does damage the way he reported it. The crazy thing was for us is we’re normally coming out of church and we have kids playing in that lobby. We congregate and decide whether or not we’re going to eat, and that’s when it hit at 7:19. It’s just God’s hand offering protection,” he said.
Damage from the lighting strike included cracked tile in the lobby and ceiling tile, electrical, smoke and insulation damage.
The church’s congregation is comprised of approximately 250 members and while the fire caused a range of emotions, Myers hopes it can be an inspiration.
“The church is not a building, it’s what’s inside of us – it’s the spirit of God inside of us. My message has changed a little bit,” Myers said on Good Friday about his Easter sermon. “I’m hoping for the possibility of God doing some gut work like a builder would do with a new project or a project he’s remodeling. He would take out the damage that was there and fix it and put brand new or even better than what was new. That’s what I’m praying for with our church that God gets our attention and that there’s a reset.”
His Easter Sunday sermon changed some from its original theme of “Let’s Go” to “Reset.”
Church members had prayer meetings last Friday and Saturday in the church’s Family Life Center, which will host services until repairs are made to the church.
Following the fire, Myers has received support from local pastors, out of state friends and the denomination’s national office offering prayers and anything the church needs.
Myers thanked the first responders and electric department for their work the night of the storm.
“We’re blessed with our fire department and our electric department. They’re tremendous guys,” he said.