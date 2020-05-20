ABERDEEN – Members of Aberdeen High School’s Class of 2020 walked across the stage of the Little Theater May 11 to the sounds of cheering and clapping, kicking off a different kind of graduation season for Monroe County’s schools.
AHS filmed each of its graduates, along with speeches from valedictorian Kamya Howard, salutatorian Miracle Murray, class spokesperson Alonzo Shaw and farewell messages from principal Dr. Dana Bullard, superintendent Jeff Clay and members of the Aberdeen School Board. The clips will be edited into a full ceremony.
“When there were so many uncertain things like ‘When are we going to do this and that?,’ my assistant principal and I said that we were going to come up with a plan and stick with it,” Bullard said. “We were one of the first to get the information out to get ahead of the curve and let parents know this is an important milestone and it was going to happen.”
The ceremony will be shown May 21 at 8 p.m. drive-in theater style in the school’s parking lot. Everyone should remain in their vehicles to abide by COVID-19 safety guidelines.
In the event of rain, it will be shown inside the gym at half capacity. There will be markings to observe social distancing guidelines.
“With me expecting to walk across the stage with probably hundreds of people and just doing it in front of eight people, that was really different. I felt kind of like I was isolated but I understand. I’m comfortable with it. I’m accepting it,” said Tamya Nance, who plans to go to school to be an occupational therapist assistant after completing a Certified Nursing Assistant program.
Brandon Neil said it’s been a different kind of senior year.
“Overall, it went by pretty well except for the virus going around,” said Neil, who plans to attend police academy and pursue a career as a game warden.
Seniors were appreciative for the graduation ceremony they’ll never forget.
“It didn’t go as planned, but it’s still graduation; just a little weird. I appreciate everything they’re doing for us because some kids aren’t graduating until June,” said Brianna Smith, who is majoring in biology at Southern A&M University in Baton Rouge. “I expected class day, the prom, skipping. It’s life; you just have to go with it.”
Due to social distancing restrictions, each senior was allowed to bring eight guests.
Tamara Smith was also happy for the opportunity to walk across the stage to receive her diploma, even though a few family members were missing.
“I did want more of my family here because I’ve got a whole bunch of siblings. Had we been able to have it on the 21st, I could’ve had all of them and it would’ve made it a lot easier,” said Smith, who will work toward a degree in social work beginning at Itawamba Community College in the fall.
Bullard thanked Aberdeen Main Street, the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau and Barbara Ann Rowe for donations that allowed for each senior to get personalized Class of 2020 masks and hand sanitizer.