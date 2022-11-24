mcj-2022-11-23-news-loaves-and-fishes-remodel

Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry Executive Director Lloyd Massey and Leslie Hitchcock cut the ribbon to celebrate the completion of a remodeling project provided by a $65,000 Hometown Grant from Lowe’s.

 JOHN WARD/ BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM

ABERDEEN – Volunteers and supporters of Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry celebrated the completion of the facility’s remodeling project provided by a $65,000 Lowe’s Hometowns Grant with a Nov. 15 ribbon cutting and open house.

