ABERDEEN – Between a joint-donation from four community organizations and being announced among 100 national funding recipients through Lowe’s Hometowns program, significant strides were made last week for Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry.
Lowe’s Hometowns program committed to awarding $100 million in the next five years to communities throughout the United States. The program coincides with Lowe’s 100th year in business, a milestone reached in 2021. This year is the first year of the program, and Aberdeen’s food pantry is one of only three to receive funding.
Its total award is $65,000, which will be used for interior and exterior building improvements.
“There was no limit in what you put in for. We walked through and said, ‘Let’s just dream.’ We wanted this, this and this, and this is what we came up with,” said Loaves and Fishes Executive Director Lloyd Massey.
Leslie Hitchcock, who serves as office manager and Massey’s ‘right hand,’ heard the Lowe’s opportunity one day on the radio, which led to her encouraging nominations from Loaves and Fishes board members, which further spread out into the community.
The process began in April, and Massey was notified in May Loaves and Fishes made Lowe’s top 200 list.
Other recipients through the first year of the hometown program include playgrounds, community centers, first responder facilities, community gardens, schools, animal services and shelters in 40 states and Washington, D.C.
Loaves and Fishes moved into its building, previously occupied by Lann Chemical, in 2014, and it has a 30-year lease. Upcoming improvements include vinyl plank flooring, ceiling panels, drywall, paint, lighting, bathroom remodeling and gutters.
“We will re-sheetrock, put new laminate floors down, have new bathrooms, new ceilings and new lighting throughout,” Massey said.
The conference room will be enlarged, a metal wall will be installed around the warehouse area, there will be a new fence outside and a new handicap-accessible sidewalk, and the parking lot will be redone.
Lowe’s will provide funding for materials through a local store yet to be named, and part of the program includes volunteer labor. There’s a Nov. 15 deadline to complete the work, but Massey hopes it will be finished by mid-October. Work will be scheduled around distribution days.
“We’re definitely going to be calling on civic groups and church groups. We’re definitely going to be calling on south Monroe County to help us get this done,” Hitchcock said.
On average, Loaves and Fishes serves 400 to 450 clients per month, and there’s an average of 400 to 425 volunteer hours put in monthly to help. Additionally, the food pantry serves approximately 100 senior citizens monthly through its Corner Store.
During last week’s Aberdeen Rotary Club meeting, a $1,200 presentation was made to the food pantry, with the money evenly split by the Rotary Club, M.O.V., Riverview Garden Club and Aberdeen Garden Club.
It will help provide for items, such as kitchen towels, paper plates, napkins and cups.
“Our seniors are really using the paper products out of the store so we’ll be able to use that money to buy paper products,” Hitchcock said.