ABERDEEN – After being closed for two years due to COVID-19 precautions, Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry’s Corner Store reopened last week to qualifying clients from south Monroe County who are 70 and older.
“The reason we set this up is for the people 70 and older who may not be able to go to the grocery store or they don’t get everything that’s in the [monthly food pantry distribution] box. Here they can pick what they want,” said Lloyd Massey, executive director of the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry. “I started thinking about it four years ago. Some of these older people don’t have a way to get out. They get to socialize here, meet their friends and have a grand time and plus they get to shop and get what they want.”
The Corner Store, which first opened in 2018, is available to people the second and third Wednesdays of each month from 8 until 11 a.m. The 70-plus clients are eligible to come once a month to either the grocery store or to the monthly distribution day, which is the fourth Saturday of the month.
“For those who really are in need, this allows the clients a little dignity to go through and pick out what they want instead of getting a pre-made box to put in their car and away they go,” said Scott Fortin, chief operating officer of the Mid-South Food Bank.
He said there are several similar grocery store setups throughout its service region.
“This particular setup and arrangement is by far the premiere of the client-choose kind of shopping. We can help with other agencies if they need advice or ideas. We send them on down here to talk to Lloyd because they did this right,” Fortin said.
Wheelchairs and walkers are available to those in need during their visits to The Corner Store.
Any new clientele should bring a proof of address such as a utility bill, proof of income, a Social Security card and Mississippi driver’s license or picture ID. Income requirements match those of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Volunteers from the Monroe County Work Center helped in the revamped look of The Corner Store, and Fortin said such partnerships are invaluable.
“We’re really proud they let us use them and appreciate Sheriff [Kevin] Crook for letting us do that,” Massey said. “We wanted to open it up a little bit more so people can wander around and we can get more people at a time.”
Roughly six people can select allotted numbers of items, such as fresh produce, canned vegetables and fruit, baking supplies and meat at a time. Food pantry volunteers helped guide clients through the store during its reopening last week.
There’s always a need for volunteers at the food pantry, not just with the grocery store but also for packing days the second Tuesday of the month and distribution days the fourth Saturday of the month. For more information, call (662) 813-3500.