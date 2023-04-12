A task at hand through April 9 and 10’s episodes of “American Idol” was for celebrity judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan to narrow down 55 contestants to 24. In a plot twist, they selected 26 singers to survive Hollywood Week rounds, which included Colin Stough of Gattman and Zachariah Smith of Amory.
Both local musicians advanced to April 16 and 17’s episodes from Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii.
For Hollywood Week’s showstoppers episodes, Smith brought a high energy performance with his rendition of Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now.”
Perry said during his audition, Smith seemed to be more like a gimmick of someone singing in his spare time but has grown through the competition.
Stough performed a soulful cover of Chris Stapleton’s “Cold.” It was his first “American Idol” performance without playing his guitar.
Perry noted Stough came into the show as an HVAC repairman but now looks the part of an artist, which is a gift he received through his “American Idol” journey.
While Smith was told he was advancing to the top 24 on April 9’s episode, Stough, along with fellow contestants Matt Wilson and Iam Tongi, rounded out the judges’ decision for the top 26 the following night.
The remaining contestants are now singing for America’s vote.
Looking ahead to upcoming episodes, the top 20 will be reveled April 23, and the top 12 will be named April 24.
