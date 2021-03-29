Hatley, Smithville and Nettleton high schools’ archery teams recently benefited from a donation from D.T.D. Outdoors and Whitetails Unlimited’s Monroe County chapter.
“Giving back to our schools means a lot to me,” said Chad Hill of the organization, who attended Hatley years ago.
The Hatley donation included six targets and two bows. Fundraisers help provide for equipment for schools and veterans’ service groups.
Hill’s motivation to mentor youth sporting events is the investment it represents in the youth.
“I want to invest in our children because they are our future,” he said. “Sparking a desire for outdoor sports can carry on through life. Hunting teaches patience while creating a love for the outdoors.”
Hill has a heart to reach out to veterans and disadvantaged youth who lack opportunities to experience hunting in Mississippi’s beautiful outdoors.
Hatley archery coach Jennifer Taylor was excited to receive the donations.
“Considering that this sport is for anyone, we get students that are involved in other sports, as well as some whose only sport is archery,” she said. “For those who aren’t involved in any other sports, archery is their lifeline for athletics. We keep them involved. They don’t miss a practice.”
Taylor has coached archery for 15 years. She began her career as a teaching assistant after graduating from Blue Mountain College and has a compelling interest in mentoring students’ athletic skills to balance academics.
“I’d do this even if I didn’t get paid for it,” she said.
Taylor led the Hatley team to the state championship in 2013.
“We want to do it again,” she said. “We’re grateful for all the support we get.”
Nettleton archery coach Brandie McDaniel was grateful for the donation to bolster the fundraising efforts by her students.
“We are in the process of upgrading our equipment, which is a very expensive endeavor,” she said. “The archers have worked hard fundraising to get this done. Now with the donations of new bows and a target, our money can go even further. Our students work hard and appreciate the support from D.T.D. Outdoors and Whitetails Unlimited.”
Smithville coach Katie Oliver characterized Hill’s donation as a gift that will keep on giving.
“Smithville High School Archery is very thankful to Mr. Chad Hill and D.T.D. Outdoors and Whitetails Unlimited for their generosity and support of our growing program,” she said. “These targets and bows will allow our students to participate in a lifelong skill without having to take on the financial burden of purchasing equipment. We want to sincerely thank each individual that has taken part in making this happen for our school and the others within the county. You truly have contributed a gift for a skill that will keep on giving.”