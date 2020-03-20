Several local banks are changing their procedure amid precautions for COVID-19.
Renasant Bank has its drive-thru open at its Hwy. 278 location in Amory and at East Washington Street in Aberdeen and deposits at both of those locations and the North Main Street location in Amory can be dropped off in the nightbox. The lobby is closed, and appointments only will be accepted for other business.
Cadence Bank also has its lobby closed with its drive-thru open and other business made through appointment only at all of its locations.
BancorpSouth locations in Aberdeen on Hwy. 145 North and on Main Street in Nettleton are also keeping its lobby closed, drive-thru open and accepting appointments only.