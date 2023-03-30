A significant severe weather/tornado outbreak is expected across north Mississippi into parts of central Mississippi Friday into early Saturday morning, with additional severe storms expected next week.
More on that later after we get through Friday. Let's break it down.
Storm Timing: 4 p.m. Friday through 3 a.m. Saturday.
Severe Storm Timing: 6 p.m. Friday through 1 a.m. Saturday.
Cities/towns in the greatest severe risk zone: Tupelo, Smithville, Amory, Fulton and Nettleton.
Primary threats: tornadoes (some strong), damaging winds of 70 to 80 mph and golf ball-size hail.
Additional hazards: Non-thunderstorm winds to 20 mph gusts to 35 mph.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 1 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
