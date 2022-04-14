ATHENS – A Monroe County optometry technician was the test pilot, of sorts, in being the first civilian to enroll in the Columbus Air Force Base’s Airman Leadership School. Not only did he complete the month-long course, he earned one of three awards given to members of his class.
“Airman Leadership School is typically reserved for active duty personnel. When I took it, I wasn’t trying to win an award; I was trying my best to hang in there and pass it,” said Robbie Ross, an Aberdeen High School graduate who served in the U.S. Navy from July 1996 to July 2001.
His peers in the course nominated him and one other airman for the Commandant Award, which led to an interview before a master sergeant’s board before being selected.
“That’s where you have to practice military formalities, and they drill you with questions for about 20 minutes. It’s how you answer the questions and how you respond when you’re on the spot. They try to make you really nervous to see if you fold under any type of intimidation or pressure,” he said.
Ross said the school is an active duty requirement once enlisted members of the Air Force make the rank of sergeant.
“It’s usually taken by senior airmen right before they make sergeant. A lot of times if they don’t have this course under their belt, it’s usually frowned upon for making the next rank,” Ross said, explaining the course as first-line supervisor training.
Responsibilities included negotiations and problem-solving techniques, peer reviews and open discussions designed to build critical thinking skills for students to think outside of their own opinions.
At the Columbus Air Force Base, Ross works in the medical group, which received an inquiry for candidates for the one open civilian seat in Airman Leadership School. He was selected because of his reputation and good evaluations in the medical group.
“I’m a yes person. It’s something I learned in the military to never say ‘no’ to any continuing education,” he said.
Ross realized Air Force leadership would pay close attention to his performance since he was the first civilian at the Columbus Air Force Base to enroll in the course, which solidified his own expectations.
“I realized I didn’t have to just pass this course, I had to do really good. I didn’t want to go through the course and make it barely by the skin of my teeth. I didn’t want to have that conversation,” he said. “I didn’t want to win any awards; I just didn’t want to suck.”
He said several civilian employees don’t have a military background, and Airman Leadership School can offer how to learn the ways of the military in order for them to do their jobs better.
“At the end of the day in the 14th Flying Training Wing, we have one mission. Everybody on base plays a vital role, civilian and military alike, to accomplish that one mission – to train world-class pilots. For me, I keep them vision-ready,” he said.
Aside from being an optometry technician, Ross is also the lead guitarist and vocalist of local rock band Seeking Seven, who also plays several solo shows. He paused gig bookings and nightly plans to devote more attention to the course.