The skies over parts of Monroe County will illuminate with fireworks complimenting several other activities celebrating the 4th of July in the coming days. Amory, Nettleton and Smithville will each hold community events.
Smithville’s Sparks in the Park will kick off the festivities July 3 beginning at 4 p.m. It will feature vendors, live music and fireworks at Memorial Park.
“We’ll have food vendors with barbecue, nachos, hamburgers and hotdogs. We’ll also have arts and crafts vendors offering handmade jewelry, wood crafts and baked goods,” said Kim Johnson, Smithville town clerk and events committee chairperson.
Andrew Fox will kick off the live music at 4:15 p.m., followed by Silas Sloan at 6 p.m. and Plato’s Porch at 7 p.m. The fireworks show will start close to 9 p.m.
“Bring lawn chairs and blankets and come enjoy the afternoon with us,” Johnson said.
This year’s Fourth of July fireworks display in Amory will be one for the cooks.
Amory Main Street and the Amory Parks and Recreation Department have joined forces to plan a night of music, tailgating and, of course, a fireworks show for the community.
All are invited to bring their grills and best recipes to the Piggly Wiggly parking lot July 4 starting at 6 p.m. The fireworks display will begin at 9:30 p.m. and will take place at the shooting range behind Tombigbee Pawn and Gun.
“Everyone can come out and tailgate with us at Piggly Wiggly starting at 6 p.m., and the fireworks will begin around 9:30 p.m. at the gun range. If everyone will look toward the bridge at that time, they’ll be able to see them,” said Amory Main Street Director Rebecca Riddle.
Music will be provided by DJs Lisa and Tommy Burt of Amory. This is an alcohol-free event.
Nettleton’s celebration will be held July 4 at Roy Black Park beginning at 7 p.m. There will not be a movie shown this year, but there will still be entertainment.
The event’s theme, Dancing in the Park, will feature music by DJ Yates, followed by fireworks at dark.
Concessions will be sold by the Nettleton Main Street Association, and people are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and their dancing shoes.