Future Farmer of America (FFA) programs at Smithville and Hamilton high schools have benefited each year through Clark Ford’s sponsorship of the Built Ford Tough Scholarship. The Amory car dealership is now the only one in Mississippi sponsoring the scholarship.
“FFA groups from Hamilton and Smithville schools approached me about sponsoring scholarships. I was glad to do it,” said Clark Ford General Manager Corey Clark.
Ford’s partnership with the National FFA Organization dates back to 1998 when the first dealership scholarship programs awarded $405,000 to 405 students. More than $12.4 million in scholarships have been awarded by Ford dealerships in across the nation since that time.
Clark Ford is in its fifth year of sponsoring the scholarship for the local programs.
“I’ve learned a little bit through this program. The farming industry is vital to our economy, and that industry represents a large portion of our customer base,” Clark said.
Hamilton High School agriculture teacher and FFA sponsor Jennifer Terrell said each dealership, after agreeing to sponsor, has the ability to select what FFA chapters will receive the scholarship. FFA advisors may reach out to their local Ford dealerships and ask for this sponsorship.
“We are incredibly fortunate that Clark Ford continues to say yes,” she said.
Smithville High School agriculture teacher and FFA sponsor Kayla Eaton is also grateful for the support of Clark Ford in providing the scholarship.
“It’s their fifth year in partnering with us, and they’re now the only Ford dealer in the state participating,” she said. “The eligibility is limited to FFA members, which narrows the pool of eligible candidates and improves chances of getting the scholarship. The $1,000 provides a boost with expenses to get the student off to a better start in college. We would not have this advantage without Clark Ford’s sponsorship.”
Smithville High School’s recipient of last year’s scholarship was Kristen Cooper.
“I was not involved in many organizations or sports that allowed scholarship opportunities,” she said. “With our FFA chapter having a scholarship available, it allowed me a greater chance of obtaining a scholarship to help with the financial burdens that come with college.”
Terrell also shared her appreciation.
“Clark Ford did not hesitate to step up to the plate when they were asked to sponsor this scholarship a few years ago. We are so grateful for the community support for our FFA program. The recipients of these scholarships are all currently in college and pursuing various degrees. This scholarship has not only helped them financially, it has taught them the value of investing in their schools and communities. Many will return to Monroe County and give back as Clark Ford has given to them,” she said.
According to Terrell, recipients are selected by the National FFA Organization, and local chapters are not involved in the selection process. She added FFA participation and taking ag courses allow members to achieve different levels of degrees within FFA that seem to weigh heavily in the selection.
“FFA has had a big impact on my life. These scholarships work out good in college. I’m so grateful they reached back out to us. To see these companies like Clark Ford reaching back is so important,” said Kayla Lee, who received the Built Ford Tough Scholarship last year at Hamilton High School.
Clark expressed appreciation for the feedback received from the students they have sponsored through the scholarship.
“Kids send us fruit baskets and letters of appreciation. They have been awesome to update us after they have graduated from high school,” he said.
Terrell also complimented Barry and Debbie Thompson for sponsoring a $1,000 scholarship for Hamilton’s program too. He is a Hamilton native who was elected as the first state Junior FFA president in 1974 when he was 10.
“As a former Monroe County School Board member, he values both education and the importance of FFA in our community. He and his wife established the Barry and Debbie Thompson Leadership Scholarship exclusively for FFA members. We are incredibly fortunate that he continues to stay involved. Barry has also been instrumental in developing the Thompson’s Welding Services Scholarship, which is $5,000, also for Hamilton students. It is not exclusive to FFA members,” Terrell said.