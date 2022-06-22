Even though the competition earlier this month at the Special Olympics USA Games was tough for Amory native Raffiel Jones and the Mississippi State University Special Olympics Unified flag football team, they came away with silver medals and a strong sense of endurance.
“I think if I can just stay motivated and not just be one team player but basically work together with my teammates, whether it’s flag football this fall or kickball or whatever the case may be...I just want us to have some fun with it and see what else goes from there,” Jones said.
The USA Games were held June 5-12 in Orlando. MSU’s Unified flag football team earned a gold medal during the Mississippi Special Olympics in Biloxi in May, which led to the USA Games opportunity.
“Opening ceremony was very awesome. It was my first time ever to experience that. It was just like the actual Olympics’ opening ceremony. All 50 states, including the Caribbean and Haiti, came out to walk the red carpet,” Jones said. “With the National Anthem and lighting of the torch, it gave me chills.”
During competition, MSU played Washington, Wisconsin and Florida but lost each game. However, the team had the opportunity to play its in-state rival, Ole Miss.
“Some of their players got hurt and they had to forfeit. We just basically played for fun, and that’s how we automatically got silver,” Jones said.
He said Wisconsin and Ole Miss played against each other, and a two-touchdown spread to Ole Miss’ advantage would have given MSU an opportunity to compete for gold.
“That would have given Wisconsin an automatic bronze medal and left us and Ole Miss to compete for gold. After we lost to Wisconsin again in the post-season, we were hoping for Ole Miss to beat them but Ole Miss also lost to Wisconsin, so Wisconsin automatically won gold,” Jones said.
Even though MSU lost to the other teams, Jones thinks the experience will help to improve his team overall.
“We played those teams for the first time. Depending on if we get other invitations in 2026 to Minnesota, I think we’ll have enough knowledge to know, ‘This is what we need to improve on in order to take gold.’ We’ve just got to take it step by step,” he said.
Like the Olympics, the USA Games are held every four years, and Minneapolis-Saint Paul will be the next host site.
In the MSU vs. Ole Miss game, Jones played on both offense and defense, getting one sack by pulling a flag, one reception, one touchdown and one touchdown pass.
“I thank my faith in Jesus Christ because it was Him and Him alone that got me to the USA Games. I can’t thank Him enough for who I am right now,” he said.
Ahead of going to the USA Games, several people, including fellow church members in Starkville, voiced support for Jones and the team.
“I’ve always appreciated the compliments but I don’t like having popularity because I’m just me. If I gained something out of this, I just basically want to be me and let the rest handle itself,” he said.