Most food pantries serving Monroe County have witnessed an increase of client demand following the trickle effect of COVID-19, and their directors are prepared for any ever-growing need in the weeks to come.
“We probably did 100 more than last month,” said Lloyd Massey, director of Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry in Aberdeen of April’s distribution, adding 400 people are typically served monthly. “I’ve always said it’s not going to be on the front end of this thing. You’re going to see a lot more next month.”
Amory Food Pantry Director Nancy Hoang said client volume is up, not just in regular numbers but also with new clients.
“We have definitely seen an increase in families,” she said.
Jim Long, executive director of F.A.I.T.H. Food Pantry in Nettleton, said there hasn’t been a big increase in clients’ needs yet but expects it in the near future.
In addition to its distribution day, Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry has a grocery store setup the last Friday of each month for senior citizens.
“Normally about 135 to 150 go through the store. We did 220 yesterday,” he said after April’s distribution.
Loaves and Fishes serves the south part of Monroe County, Amory Food Pantry serves the north side, and F.A.I.T.H. Food Pantry serves part of north Monroe County and south Lee County.
Clients must meet USDA guidelines, which include a certain income level for the number of people in each household. People can show up the days of distribution at the food pantries to request being served, but they must show a valid Mississippi ID card and a proof of residence such as a current utility bill.
“If you’re over 65 and drawing your Social Security, you’re going to get it pretty much automatically,” he said.
Long said coronavirus did not negate the USDA guidelines.
“If you come in and you’ve been laid off and don’t have any money and you’re income is zero, even though your average may be up, we can give you food if you don’t have any money,” he said.
Although the Amory Food Pantry operates by USDA guidelines, it seeks to help everyone in need.
“We don’t turn anyone away that can show us a valid ID,” Hoang said. “Our pantry is unique in that we interview the client for special needs they may have so that we can add miscellaneous items in addition to the basic box. We ask if they have things like a freezer or can opener. We encourage our clients to be creative in using it all and not waste anything. If they find they can’t use an item, we ask that they pass it along to someone who can use it. We get pretty personal – it’s tough love.”
Massey reminds people they can only be served by one food pantry, depending on if they live in the north or south part of Monroe County.
Through Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, a 14-day supply is given to help supplement feeding two people. Amory’s typical load of commodities includes a seven- to 12-day supply which can be made to last for a couple of weeks with some creativity, per Hoang, since each client is limited to 12 visits per year.
A special treat drew a lot of attention last week when the local Pizza Hut included vouchers for a free pizza for every family receiving food from the Amory Food Pantry.
Because many of its volunteers are older, F.A.I.T.H. Food Pantry temporarily shut down due to coronavirus but is now open. Restrictions due to the pandemic have moved distribution to curbside to eliminate physical contact at the food pantries.
“If the trunk won’t open, we move them down the line to where they can load their own commodities. We’re learning what works and what doesn’t,” Hoang said.
She is grateful for a faithful and resilient team of volunteers who work in various shifts throughout the week.
“I feel so blessed. There are volunteers who won’t take no for an answer. We have had no decrease in volunteers,” Hoang said.
Both F.A.I.T.H Food Pantry and Loaves and Fishes have strong volunteer bases as well.
“Everybody who volunteers has a heart to help people,” Long said. “We’re fortunate enough to live in a place where people have the heart to help people.”