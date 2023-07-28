AMORY – Roughly 631,000 online followers of the locally-produced 3 Southern Cats & Momma Facebook page have been without the sassy antics of feline internet stars Willow, Weezer and Tigger the past several weeks due to the creation of fake accounts.
A fight over copyrights have led to a sentence in Facebook jail and an account lockout by the social media giant for the page’s creator, Kristi Wright-Cates.
While legal and IT action, alike, are going on behind the scenes, Cates hopes more social media platforms will add safeguards to better protect original online content creators.
“This started the last week of June. I was on my cat page on Facebook and started seeing all these comments saying there are fake pages of us so I started searching and there’s about three of them. They’re stealing my YouTube videos and putting them on Facebook. They’ve stolen my name,” she said. “They got my name with the trademark on it, they stole my bio and even put my website on the page.”
Her three cats have risen to intern stardom because of comical voiceovers revolving around their day-to-day lives with Cates. The page has even caught notice of country music star Reba McEntire.
Aside from Facebook, 3 Southern Cats & Momma has 4.1 million TikTok followers, 251,000 subscribers on YouTube and 184,000 followers on Instagram. This time last year, the page had 3.7 million TikTok followers, 255,000 on Facebook and more than 87,000 subscribers on YouTube.
Cates’ personal Facebook page, which gives access to the cat page, has been disabled. She still has access to the other platforms, however. She said her videos were also reported to Instagram by imposters claiming she infringed on their copyrights.
“You have a page that has 630,000 followers versus a page that has 10,000. Who’s the real one here?,” she said.
Her online pages have provided an income source, and she suspects the culprits are being paid for using her videos.
She reported the online imposters on TikTok to try being proactive in avoiding an account lockout.
After reporting the fake pages as infringing on her copyrights, she was previously able to have two of them taken down but said they have since reappeared online.
“That’s when the imposters started coming after me and started sending threatening emails to back off. When I didn’t back off, the imposters started reporting my videos as copyright infringement and said I was stealing my own YouTube videos from them,” she said.
Cates has since retained Tupelo attorney Amarette Speights, and the authorities have been notified. Her lawyer has sent proof to Facebook regarding her identity and tried to get her verified as an online personality with a blue checkmark.
“How incredible is it that we have someone with a major online influence with millions of people following their everyday activity? It feels like something you’d get in big cities like New York and California, but it’s right here in Amory. On top of that, to have people invading her privacy, sending her threatening emails – they’re attacking one of Amory’s people. It’s really an attack on everybody,” said Ashley Elkins, who is handing public relations for 3 Southern Cats & Momma.
“A lot of times when you attack a huge corporation, it doesn’t feel personal, but this is going after a person. This is her business, this is her livelihood, and they’re putting all that in jeopardy for no reason,” she added.
Trying to work through a corporation of Facebook’s size has posed complications to go through the appropriate channels.
Elkins said it’s helpful for people to report fraudulent accounts, which have word and spelling variations of the page’s title. The Facebook page’s true name is 3 Southern Cats & Momma. The TikTok handle is 3southerncats.and.momma, the YouTube channel link is youtube.com/@3southerncatsandmomma, and the Instagram wording is 3southerncatsandmomma.
“I followed one of Kristi’s pages and within minutes, I got an invite from a group that was not her. They’re just watching her pages and trying to siphon off her audience,” Elkins said.
Cates and Elkins both want 3 Southern Cats & Momma’s success to inspire other online content creators. In the case of the copyright infringements, they want people to help report fraudulent pages.
“People think when you make the big time, you’ve got to move off to the big city, but we have big successes here in Monroe County so we’ve got to help one of our own because she has paved the way for others. When you go to kindergartners now and ask what they want to be when they grow up, they don’t say movie stars, they want to be TikTok and YouTube stars. They want to be influencers, and knowing we have one in our community is powerful and everyone can help to start figuring out which one is the real one and help report these,” Elkins said.
“We’re appreciative of these platforms but it’s not just how Kristi makes her living, that’s how they make theirs too and you’d think there would be more resources for them to provide help and resources to the creators instead of having to figure it out and hire IT professionals and attorneys,” she added.
