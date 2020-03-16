As a precautionary measure, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has suspended all visitations until April 1. The Mississippi Department of Corrections has also canceled all visitations, passes and work details until further notice. Every effort is being made for the safety of all inmates, staff and family members during this time.
There is a quarantine plan in place for both facilities. Sheriff Kevin Crook asks that people limit unnecessary movement for the next couple of weeks and try to stay in communication with one another by phone. The MCSO will answer calls for service as usual and do its best to protect and serve the people of Monroe County while monitoring this fluid situation.
The Amory Police Department sent a push-button notification and posted on its Facebook that it will continue to serve and protect.
“We are going to do our part of preventing the spread of any illness and change some of our day to day ways of operating,” the post stated.
The APD will not provide fingerprinting for the public, and any visitation to the police department must remain in the lobby for the time being. Any reports that do not require an officer on the scene will be done through telephone communication or a personal visit through the lobby area.
“We hope you understand our temporary changes to our daily contact and have no fear, we will continue our patrol and enforcement of the laws,” the post stated.