NETTLETON – As of early last week, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s newest K9, Blitz, was responsible for 10 narcotics-related arrests in two weeks. One local business, Magnum Metals, did its part in manufacturing a transport crate for the dog’s transport.
“The sheriff’s department came to us needing a better solution to transporting the dog and asked if we could help them and if we’d be willing, so we jumped at the opportunity in any way we could,” said Alex Riley of Magnum Metals.
K9 officer Zack Wilbanks gave staff at Magnum Metals measurements for Blitz, and they drew the design on CAD with Blitz’s size and cut out the crate on a CNC plasma table with a CNC bandsaw.
Last week was Wilbanks’ third week back to work since an accident last summer at a road block in Hamilton.
“It’s nice having him. It’s a confidence booster,” he said. “We train every single day. Occasionally, he gets off on Sundays. He’s certified in narcotics and patrol work, which includes apprehension, tracking and evidence retrieval.”
Narcotics is Blitz’s main responsibility.
“It’s tremendous we were able to help the sheriff’s department to do more for the community. The dog making drug busts helps everyone – not the individual, not the business; it helps every single person in Monroe County. The more drugs and illicit things we can get off the streets, it benefits every single person,” Riley said, adding Magnum Metals has provided for needs of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and LeBonheur Children’s Hospital.
Wilbanks expressed his appreciation to Magnum Metals, saying the donation makes it easier and safer for the MCSO, especially since it fits every SUV the department has. The crate adds mobility as Wilbanks isn’t limited to one particular vehicle. The crate makes it easier when he is assigned to drive the MCSO’s armored vehicle.
An anonymous donor is providing for training and safety equipment for his and Cayce Minich’s K9 units.
Wilbanks has posted several training videos of Blitz on his Facebook page, as he wants for him to be a recognizable officer.
“I don’t let people pet him; that’s my choice,” he said. “I do get him out in the public a little bit. I’ve got Pup-Peroni snacks in the back and everytime I see a kid and they want to see my dog, the Pup-Peroni snacks are there for the kids to give. It makes the kids happy.”