HAMILTON – Team coverage of a May 2, 2021 tornadic storm system led to a first for WTVA meteorologist Chelsea Simmons – being nominated for an Emmy Award. She, WTVA chief meteorologist Matt Laubhan and chief videographer Alvin Ivy are co-nominees for the Stormcast category.
“It was a long day because that same storm that hit Tupelo was the same storm that went through Calhoun County and caused damage and the tornado and then in Pontotoc County and caused a tornado and damage,” said Simmons, who began working for WTVA in 2018 part-time while in college.
She said the Emmy-nominated clip is when they were reviewing damage pictures after the storm system passed.
“I would not be nominated without Matt and AI. I’m happy for both of them and happy to be a team with them,” she said. “I honestly wouldn’t be able to do it without Matt. I’m so lucky to work with the entire weather team. Honestly, I work with Emmy-nominated people everyday and I never saw me – from Amory – being nominated.”
The Amory High School graduate, who now lives in Hamilton, recalls Laubhan losing his voice during coverage of the May 2, 2021 storm.
“With actual touchdowns, when it was just trying to regenerate, I would be on doing the coverage. That was one of the first times I did a lot of the on-air coverage,” she said. “He would be on air and tell me to pull up different MDOT traffic cameras, and we were watching it while it went through Tupelo.”
Simmons said it takes plenty of teamwork for weather coverage.
“There’s people in the newsroom making calls to emergency management, making calls to sheriff’s departments and anywhere where they think they can get a little bit of information so we can let the viewers know, ‘Don’t go here because there’s damage here and power outages.’ It’s so much happening at one time, you need a lot of people to handle it,” she said.
She explained one of her roles in meteorology is keeping the viewers safe during severe weather.
“In my mind, I just think I’ve got to get the information out there as calmly as possible to everyone else. That’s my job. I just have to,” she said. “It’s knowing that you’re helping people and possibly saving people’s lives.”
The Emmy Awards ceremony will be held in Atlanta next month.