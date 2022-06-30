WTVA meteorologist Chelsea Simmons, who lives in Hamilton and is an Amory High School graduate, won her first Emmy Award earlier this month with co-nominees, WTVA chief meteorologist Matt Laubhan and chief photographer Alvin Ivy.
HAMILTON – WTVA meteorologist Chelsea Simmons left a June 18 ceremony in Atlanta with her first Emmy Award, which was for team coverage of a tornadic storm system last spring. She shares the Stormcast category award with co-nominees, WTVA chief meteorologist Matt Laubhan and chief videographer Alvin (A.I.) Ivy.
Simmons was the only one present to accept the award.
“I texted Matt and A.I. in a group chat as soon as I got back to the table where my phone was and said, ‘We Won!!!!!’ Matt texted back almost automatically with, ‘Yay. Congrats,’ and he loved my text. A.I. texted back, ‘Congrats, glory be to God,’” she said.
Simmons said the awards ceremony was scheduled from 7 until 10 p.m., but it was running longer.
“They didn’t announce our category until 10:15 or 10:20. It was the building up to it. We had a program with all the nominees so we knew the order they were in, so I think that made the buildup worse. I was fine until about eight categories before me and then I was like, ‘Okay, this is getting close now,’ and I started getting really nervous,” Simmons said.
There was a range of emotions, from relief to joy, when she heard she, Laubhan and Ivy won.
“I was so grateful to Matt because he put me on the nomination with him and A.I. as well. I’m thankful for the people I work with,” she said. “I never thought I’d be nominated, let alone have the amazing chance to have the amazing career I do. I never thought I’d be at this point in my life. It does strengthen the team’s bond. I honestly thought severe weather wasn’t my best suit. This puts a little more confidence in me.”
She added experience interviewing people impacted by severe weather will also help her.
The other nominee in the category was the chief meteorologist from WTVM in Columbia, South Carolina.
“I felt blessed in the moment. I was so happy to be there and to have my husband with me there so I had somebody to celebrate with,” she said. “It’s something I will always 100 percent remember and take with me. I get to be surrounded with Emmy Award and Emmy nominated news reporters, anchors and personalities. It’s great just to see how much they have accomplished and see the potential for my career to get that far.”