Several professionals in the health care field with Monroe County ties were nominated by their peers for North Mississippi Medical Center Excellence in Nursing awards. Winners in several categories will be honored in their units during National Nurses Week, May 6-12.
Certified licensed practical nurse Hali Christabella Sasak was nominated by her peers for North Mississippi Medical Center’s LPN Excellence Award. She joined NMMC’s 3 South staff in May 2021. She graduated from Hatley High School in 2015 and ICC’s LPN program in 2020. She is engaged to William Aubrey Reed and supports the Health Care Foundation and United Way.
Tinisha Smith, who is nominated for a Nursing Support Award, joined the NMMC staff in 2021 as a certified nursing assistant on 3 Central. She attended Itawamba Community College and holds an associate degree from East Mississippi Community College. A 2013 graduate of Aberdeen High School, she serves as youth director and in the Message in Me ministry. She and her twins, Addisyn Faith and Ava Grace Shepherd, live in Aberdeen.
Certified licensed practical nurse Kathryn Lowery of Amory, who is nominated for a Rookie Excellence Award, has been with NMMC’s 6 South since September 2021. A 2014 graduate of Aberdeen High School, she earned an associate degree from ICC in 2016 before completing CLPN training there in 2021. She is married to Phillip Lowery and has two children, Braeden Strong and Blessing Lowery.