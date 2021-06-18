It’s that time of year again when the Mississippi humidity, fueled by the summer sun, makes it almost impossible to even breathe. When conditions become almost unbearable, many people look for places to cool off and, for most, it’s a body of water.
Whether it be a pool, pond or river, it’s important to remember water safety before taking to the water.
From swimming to water skiing to boating, all water sports come with a certain level of danger. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 10 people per day die from unintentional drowning; two of those are 14 years old or younger. An additional 332 people die each year from drowning in boating-related incidents.
Monroe County has witnessed its recent tragedies, including a drowning on Town Creek earlier this year that claimed the life of an Amory High School student and an accident on the Buttahatchie River last summer that took the life of a Hamilton woman.
Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks officer Dean Hudson strongly encourages fun-seekers to pay attention to weather warnings not only in Monroe County but also in areas north as well. He explained several inches of rain in Lee County can result in elevated water levels and flooding in Monroe County in just a matter of hours.
“If the water is elevated, it’s always best to wait. I always ask people, ‘Is it really worth risking your life or your equipment?,’” Hudson said.
Amory firefighter Tony Garza, who is also a member of the Monroe County Volunteer Search and Rescue team, shared advice for those looking to cool off in open water.
“In rivers, make sure if you jump in, you always jump feet first. And if you believe someone is drowning, don’t jump in and try to save them,” he said.
Garza explained when an untrained individual attempts to save someone who is drowning, it can often lead to increased danger for both people. Instead, Garza said to first try to reach the person with a pole or limb and pull him or her to safety. If they are too far to reach, the next best option is to throw a rope or buoy for them to hold on to and be pulled to safety.
He also advised it’s important to never swim alone, and children should never be unsupervised while in the water regardless of their swimming level. He added younger children should avoid games that involve holding their breath as it can be difficult to determine whether the person is playing or is actually in distress.
Hudson also suggests using extreme caution when people aren’t familiar with their surroundings even if it’s just wading in what’s believed to be a shallow area.
“People need to be especially careful and always test the depth of the water with a stick before getting in. There can be low spots that you can’t see. Don’t take for granted that it’s shallow,” he said.
Having someone who is CPR certified while swimming can increase chances of surviving an incident. Anyone interested in attending a CPR certification class may contact the Amory Fire Department at 256-8383.
Hudson shared a few of the laws which pertain to water safety that are important to be aware of including:
- Anyone born after June 30, 1980 must have taken a water safety class in order to operate a boat. Classes are offered through the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks website, and many are free of charge.
- All persons 12 and younger are required to wear a personal floatation device (PFD or life jacket) while the vessel is underway.
- All persons must have a wearable, Coast Guard-approved PFD on board, as well as a throwable PFD.
- Operators of any vessel in Mississippi waters cannot have consumed any amount of alcohol.
“Having a Coast Guard certified life jacket is important because if the child were to be in distress, a Coast Guard-certified life jacket will keep them upright,” Garza said.