AMORY – Katie Richardson, OD, of Eye Care Associates in Tupelo and Total Eye Care in Amory, is a finalist for the 2020 Helen St. Clair Young Optometrist of the Year. The award is presented annually by the Mississippi Optometric Association (MOA) to an optometrist who has been practicing for 10 years or less to recognize significant contributions to the profession of optometry and the general public. The finalists and winners were announced at the MOA’s Annual Fall Conference.
“I am honored and humbled to be nominated for the Helen St. Clair Young OD of the Year award. I am thankful for the doctors who have taken me under their wing and mentored me in this profession I love,” she said.
Dr. Richardson received her bachelor of science in biology, magna cum laude, from Blue Mountain College and earned her doctor of optometry degree magna cum laude from the Southern College of Optometry (SCO). As a member of MOA, she is a member of the AGU committee and co-chairman of the education committee. She is a graduate of MOA’s Leadership Optometry class.