Problems securing the needed amount of food from the Mid-South Food Bank in Memphis are prompting local food pantries to resort to other measures to serve their increasing number of clients. For the immediate future, the regional food bank’s supply situation does not look to improve, which begs the need for more public assistance to meet Monroe County’s needs.
“From the top down, from what I’m hearing, it’s going to get worse before it gets better. We’re trying to find different avenues, like working with farmers who may be able to get us something we are able to pass out to the communities. We typically try to provide a majority of nutritious food so we can’t just go out and only pass out chips,” said Shari Douglas, director of agency partnerships and program services with the Mid-South Food Bank.
Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry in Aberdeen is currently using money from government grants it receives at Silver Dollar’s distribution center in Golden, which can meet the food pantry’s needs but at higher costs. Food pantry executive director Lloyd Massey said in recent weeks, Mid-South has not had the healthy types of food he typically orders.
Amory Food Pantry also mainly orders from Mid-South Food Bank and is facing the same issues in securing what it needs.
“It seems to always happen at once. We were at the point when we were getting most anything we needed when our client numbers were low and now that our client numbers are rising, it’s hard to get food. We are getting close to doubling our number of clients since this time last year,” said Amory Food Pantry Director Nancy Hoang.
Nettleton’s F.A.I.T.H. Food Pantry serves roughly 800 families in the areas of Nettleton, Shannon, Plantersville and Verona schools, which is an increase of 100 households. While securing needed items from Mid-South Food Bank is also becoming more of a challenge, its food has been collected from Tupelo’s Sam’s Club, West Main Walmart and crosstown Kroger three days a week.
“[2023] doesn’t look good. It’s just a matter of having the food, and we may have to reduce the amount of food we give out. Right now, we’re holding our own,” said F.A.I.T.H. Food Pantry Director Jim Long. “A lot of people are hungry and a lot of people need help.”
Nineteen north Mississippi counties are in the Mid-South Food Bank’s service area, with Loaves and Fishes being the southernmost one served. Overall, it serves more than 300 agencies and mobile food pantries in 31 counties in Mississippi, Tennessee and Arkansas.
“We’ve got enough food set aside to cover November and December. When we did the order for October, we had to order from Silver Dollar to have enough for October’s distribution because Memphis doesn’t have anything. We try to work on a two-month scale,” Massey said.
He said the food pantry never faced food shortages in pre-pandemic times. Inflation posed difficulties earlier this year on top of short supplies at the Mid-South Food Bank, which eventually began receiving more supplies.
“At the end of the fiscal year with the USDA, there’s always a shortage. Hopefully, come November, it will pick back up again,” said Massey, who has been in communication with Congressman Trent Kelly’s office about issues faced.
He said if the trends securing food continue, quantities on delivery days may be fewer.
“We have funding through the United Way budgeted for food, but it’s not enough. With the grants we get, the boxes may not be as big as they have been but we will still be trying to provide basic food items for as long as we can,” Massey said. “We’ve got all of our budget set and will survive; it’s just the boxes may not be as big as they have been and people need to realize that. It’s not our fault.”
Lillie Hans has served both as a client and a volunteer at Loaves and Fishes for the past seven years and said the food isn’t only vitally important to her but also to the south Monroe County community.
“As far as my needs, this food pantry feeds me every month. With the grace of God and this food pantry, that’s what keeps me going from month to month. I pray for this food pantry because I need it, we need it, and it helps all of us,” she said. “A lot of people depend on this food pantry, including myself, and it has helped a lot of homes. Without this food pantry, we would be lost, and a lot of people would be hungry.”
The trickle down effect
The Mid-South Food Bank is in the same predicament as most grocery stores and food banks through continued disruptions in the supply chain.
“The same places that food comes from for the grocery stores are the same places we purchase from, so our shelves are getting very low, and it effects our donations. A lot of the retail partners, like Kroger, Walmart and Sam’s, donate a lot of food to us but if they don’t have it, they don’t have it to donate,” Douglas said.
She recognizes an increased client need throughout the food bank’s service area, forcing more of a demand on the supply.
“With COVID phasing out with a lot of the emergency food that we were receiving, we’re no longer getting that either. It’s just difficult. There are some new grants coming down, and our network, Feeding America, is working to help food banks but this is a system-wide issue and not just our individual food bank,” Douglas said.
The food bank has also tried reaching out to different food vendors and organizations it hasn’t partnered with before to try getting more supplies. Transportation costs have also posed issues for the food bank.
How to help
While groups are typically apt to help food pantries during the holiday season through canned food drives, there are other ways people can help even more.
“Monetary donations are best. You can go to the store and spend $10 and get six or seven cans of food. With that $10, we can buy 24 cans of food. If you send money, we can buy what we need to give out,” Massey said. “Most people think about it during Thanksgiving and Christmas, and we have to operate for 12 months. We’re averaging 450 people every month and in November and December, we’ll probably have 500 or more.”
Monetarily, the Mid-South Food Bank equates every dollar donated to three meals. Douglas said as far as item donations, canned goods are better than fresh food because the shelf life is longer.
“A lot of times, people have a lot of food in their pantries they know they’re never going to eat. A lot of people don’t realize the Best By date is not an expiration date; it’s a date the company guarantees their product. People may have items they would typically throw away, so we encourage them to donate those items to us and allow our volunteers to come in and survey those products to ensure they’re suitable to go out to the public. We would rather have it and not be able to use it than not have it at all,” she said.
Several school and church groups help supplement the Amory Food Pantry’s supply through canned food drives and item donations. Hoang noted East Amory Elementary School’s Beta Club is always faithful by conducting a canned food drive for its service project.
“Some churches do an item year-round, like First Baptist Church, which collects jelly year-round,” Hoang said. “Sometimes we’ve had it where Bunco groups are set up and give money for prizes, and they’ll give it to the pantry. We have Girl Scout and Boy Scout troops and civic clubs, such as Kiwanis Club, that help out in different ways.”
During the holidays, different items in need are usually assigned to churches wanting to help. Currently, Amory Food Pantry’s particular needs include canned meat, canned pasta, rice, instant potatoes and ramen noodles. People can also donate fresh produce just ahead of the distribution days.
Any churches, groups or individuals interested in helping with the Amory Food Pantry through donations or volunteering efforts may call (662) 305-5551.
“I stress to people no amount of money or food is too big or too small to donate,” Hoang said.
Each year, the Dalrymple Foundation sponsors the Hunt for Hunger program through the Amory Food Pantry, allowing hunters to drop off deer at processors throughout Monroe County to provide the meat as a source of protein for food pantry clients.
“There used to be a $10 fee but there’s not anymore. All they do is drop it off. We want to thank every hunter for helping out,” Hoang said.
Hoang thanked Walmart for its retail pick up program and Amory Food Giant Manager Pat Bailey and Joe McGonagill of Piggly Wiggly in providing assistance for Amory Food Pantry’s clientele. Food pantry staff uses monetary donations to order food at cost through Food Giant and Piggly Wiggly for items, such as milk, bread, eggs, cheese, oil, sugar, flour and cornmeal.
“We still try to plan accordingly with somewhat of a balanced diet, for example. Where we don’t have meat, we’ll try to make sure we have plenty of beans, dairy, eggs and peanut butter,” Hoang said.
Massey also thanked Food Giant and Amory Walmart, where volunteers make weekly pick ups for distribution days.
Long said monetary donations and more volunteers are the biggest needs for Nettleton’s food pantry. Its distribution days are the third Saturday of each month.
“Nettleton school furnishes us club and athletics groups every Saturday we give out to come out and help,” he said, adding the school sponsors canned food drives also.
Massey invites anyone with fresh produce, such as fruit and vegetables, to make donations for the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry’s Corner Store, which is for those 70 and older. To help Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry through donations or volunteering, call (662) 813-3500.
Long said anyone interested in helping at F.A.I.T.H. Food Pantry can call the Volunteer Alliance in Tupelo through the United Way of Northeast Mississippi at (662) 841-9133.
