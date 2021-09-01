Both the Aberdeen Port and Amory Port are among recipients of recently announced Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) multimodal grants.
While Aberdeen’s port was awarded $450,430 for dock facility upgrades, Amory Port was awarded $257,400 for port improvements, according to an MDOT press release.
“The main purpose of this particular grant is to work on the dock to repair dolphins on both sides and the weight scale. Basically when we finish with those two things, the dock will actually be usable again,” said Aberdeen Mayor Charles Scott.
Amory will use its grant for upgrades on the rail crossing going across Waterway Drive.
“We’ll use those funds to bring that crossing to a more industrial spec as it relates to the pressures and high traffic,” said Amory Mayor Corey Glenn. “Also in addition to that, it will give us an opportunity to do some general rail spur work.”
He recognized agencies such as the Tennessee Valley Authority, the Mississippi Development Authority and North Mississippi Industrial Development Association have been focused in assisting with the port.
“[Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director] Mrs. Chelsea Baulch and her team have done a fabulous job of promoting Monroe County, as well as the Amory Port site, and they continue to work diligently in making sure we come up with the right suitor for this project,” Glenn said.
He said the city has potential suitors looking at the port site.
“We’re excited about that and having that rail access, more importantly quality rail access, will further allow us to better serve a potential suitor that comes on to the port,” Glenn said. “Basically our port is shovel-ready for any industry that’s ready to come in. We put in all the infrastructure. The logistics are there. What this rail, or intermodal, grant will do is further provide a B12 shot to the site and make it better than what it actually is now. The site, as it is now, though I’m biased, is absolutely the best site on the Tenn-Tom Waterway, and that goes from Yellow Creek all the way down to Mobile. I can say that as unbiased as I possibly can.”
Scott said Aberdeen’s port hasn’t been utilized, but the multimodal grant will spearhead other movements onsite.
“We actually have some companies that want to ship out from Aberdeen anyway based on proximity. Once we get the dock filled out and have the ability to go and coordinate a crane out there, that’s our next movement to get the railspur built out,” he said.
Scott added the city has applied for a grant for a crane.
“If that grant comes through, it would be a perfect front end, back end part of completing a dock and creating an economic movement for all types of supplies up and down the waterway,” he said.
According to a projected timeline, shared by Scott, the deadline to identify when the project will begin is in early 2022. In addition to the port, he has hopes of development on the north side of Aberdeen also.
Aberdeen and Amory’s grants are among $5.3 million announced for multimodal transportation throughout MDOT’s northern district, with $2.7 million for port improvements. Clay and Lowndes counties’ ports and Yellow Creek Port were also recipients.
There was also $2.4 million awarded for airport improvements throughout the northern district and $281,878 for public transit improvements, but there were no Monroe County recipients in those categories.
“These projects highlight the interoperable nature of today’s transportation network,” said Mississippi Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell in a press release. “Our multimodal efforts are a force multiplier in economic development and safety across North Mississippi.”
Funding from multimodal grants comes from the Multimodal Transportation Improvement Fund.