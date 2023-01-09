mcj-2023-01-04-news-fema-support

From left, Doug Ray of East Mississippi Lumber Co., Katherine Cunningham of EMS Authority, Joel Patterson of Currie's Pharmacy, Mayor Charles Scott, Kaylee Johnson of Currie's Pharmacy, city clerk Melissa Moore and Sam Mitchell of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Cunningham, who has received several certifications through FEMA, is pushing for the agency to support local Aberdeen businesses in the event of a disaster in the area. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

ABERDEEN – Katherine Cunningham, who continues to receive certifications through Federal Emergency Management Agency training, is setting her sights on a new goal – more support of local businesses.

