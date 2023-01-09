From left, Doug Ray of East Mississippi Lumber Co., Katherine Cunningham of EMS Authority, Joel Patterson of Currie's Pharmacy, Mayor Charles Scott, Kaylee Johnson of Currie's Pharmacy, city clerk Melissa Moore and Sam Mitchell of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Cunningham, who has received several certifications through FEMA, is pushing for the agency to support local Aberdeen businesses in the event of a disaster in the area.
ABERDEEN – Katherine Cunningham, who continues to receive certifications through Federal Emergency Management Agency training, is setting her sights on a new goal – more support of local businesses.
“When I come back home, I try to make sure people come into Aberdeen, including FEMA. I’m trying to get them to utilize some of the businesses in town if they have some type of disaster here,” she said.
Cunningham recently earned training hours through a health care leadership course at FEMA’s Center for Domestic Preparedness in Anniston, Alabama.
“When I go back in January, I’m going to ask questions how we can pull in local merchants so FEMA can utilize their company as far as supplying for houses if there’s a disaster and the house is torn down,” she said, particularly of lumber and supplies from East Mississippi Lumber Company.
