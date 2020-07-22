With “fluid” being a word generally used to describe any needed changes through the pandemic, school districts serving Monroe County students released fluid plans last week pertaining to their approaches to School Year ’20-’21.
“It is certainly not static,” said Aberdeen School District Superintendent Jeff Clay. “We’re going with the hybrid model and if the parents don’t feel comfortable sending their children on the hybrid route, we can go the virtual route.”
During its July 20 meeting, the Aberdeen School Board amended the calendar for the new school year, with the start date changed to Aug. 24, which will allow more time for training purposes for new technology and procedures. The last day for students slated for June 9.
Amory School District Superintendent Ken Byars previously discussed with the Amory School Board the district’s plan for a blended version of the Mississippi Department of Education’s hybrid model, combining in-class and virtual learning options.
“A traditional setting is much better for students. In reality, not everybody is going to send their kid back to traditional school, so we have this option.” Byars said. “I talked to a pediatrician and he said traditional school outweighs anything we can do virtual. Not because of content but because of social, emotional, all of the other things that go along with traditional school.”
The Amory School Board met July 20 and approved adjustments to the school calendar, which include the first in-class days for students of Aug. 10 for those with last names beginning with A through L and Aug. 11 for students whose last names begin with M through Z.
Aug. 12 will be the first virtual learning day for all students. Aug. 13 will be for students with last names of A though L and Aug. 14 for students whose last names begin with M through Z. All traditional students will report Aug. 17.
During a school board meeting July 16, the distance learning end of the hybrid-virtual instructional program was explained, which gives parents who don’t feel comfortable sending their children to school the opportunity to participate in distance learning.
“It will prepare everyone if we run into a situation where there’s another total shutdown, which I hope we do not,” Byars said. “Offering a virtual means of instruction is going to be beneficial in meeting the needs of our students.”
Students have the option to change from traditional learning to virtual learning and vice versa at the end of each nine weeks grading period.
“We can’t just have flip-flopping all the time. We’ve established we can change every nine weeks, however, we know there’s going to be people who will think that they want virtual instruction and figure out they want to change to traditional instruction, and waiting nine weeks is going to be too much. At the beginning of this, we’re going to be extremely flexible.”
The district’s full plan is available on the Amory School District, www.amoryschools.com.
The Monroe County School Board had discussion with superintendent Brian Jernigan during its July 14 meeting, but nothing was finalized at the time. Later in the week, though, a letter to the public stated the Monroe County School District would continue a traditional in-class model.
The first day of school is planned for Aug. 6, with a possible attendance variation the first two days. Input from parents, administrators and school leadership teams played into the decision of a traditional model.
Parents may opt for their students to choose a blended instructional model, which includes guidelines such as reliable internet service, proper technology and commitments of completing assignments, required attendance checks and reporting to school for assessments, required class attendance and additional help.
“It’s a fluid document that we’re working through. Regardless of learning models used, our students must still meet the requirement of 240 minutes of instruction per day, and attendance will be taken,” Jernigan said during last week’s school board meeting.
He said with distance learning, attendance will be determined by assignment work submitted by students.
“What we start out doing may not be the end all, be all for the entire school year. We are prepared for quarantines [on different levels] up to the point of closure of the school. Short of experiencing health symptoms or being tested positive for COVID, staff will be at the schools,” he said.
The full plan is available on the Monroe County School District’s website, www.mcsd.us.
Nettleton School District Superintendent Tim Dickerson said his school district will operate under the traditional model with all students attending the traditional five days a week, 240 minutes a day.
NSD will also offer a distance learning model for parents who are not comfortable sending their children back in the traditional setting with learning occurring through the Canvas platform. The platform will also be used by teachers in the traditional setting.
“Right now, that plan might change but for now, everybody that plans on coming to campus, we are going to go full steam ahead,” Dickerson said. “We do plan on staggering class changes, and we are working through that with our intermediate school, trying to limit the number of class changes to the minimal amount. We’re still working through those kinks because we understand that kids need breaks and have to move around a little bit. We just may not have them going from classroom to classroom just to limit exposure, and that won’t be forever.”
Nettleton has its plan outlined on the district’s website, www.nettletonschools.com, and is also working on completing a survey with parents. The current plan is to encourage masks to be worn by students in settings such as classrooms and buses, but a mandate is not in place.
“We are still trying to figure out how many students we will have on campus versus those staying home with distance learning,” Dickerson said. “We don’t have the plan nailed down with masks on teachers or students yet, but we are getting all of our teachers face shields to wear at certain points.”
Attendance for those choosing the distance learning option will be monitored to ensure the same amount of time spent on learning, whether through Canvas or by other methods.
Dickerson said so far, there are no changes to bus routes either but in addition to encouraging masks, siblings will be asked to sit together, and parents are encouraged to let their children be car riders to limit the amount of students on buses.
Classes resume for Nettleton students Aug. 6.
More details for all four school districts’ plans will be included in the Monroe Journal’s back to school section July 29.