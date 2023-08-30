mcj-2023-08-30-news-assessment-results

Smithville fifth-grade math and science teacher LaShea Brown works with Raylee Quinn Garner on a math lesson as Dawson Stevens works through an assignment. Through spring assessment results, Brown's classes from last year ranked #2 in the state for fifth-grade math and #6 in the state for fifth-grade science.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

Schools serving Monroe County students followed the statewide trend of increased performance through spring assessments administered earlier this year. The Aberdeen, Amory, Monroe County and Nettleton school districts each had accomplishments.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you