Schools serving Monroe County students followed the statewide trend of increased performance through spring assessments administered earlier this year. The Aberdeen, Amory, Monroe County and Nettleton school districts each had accomplishments.
Spring assessments are combined with individual student growth, graduation rates and participation rates to establish district letter grades, which the Mississippi Department of Education will release at a later date.
“I can’t say enough about the administrators, teachers, students and parents. Anytime you see achievement on this level, that’s never the results of only one person. That’s a team of people pulling that wagon in order for results to end up like that. It’s not just one school or one grade or one subject, it is literally across the board across three schools. It’s very impressive numbers,” said Monroe County School District Superintendent Dr. Chad O’Brian. “We are very proud of all three schools. It’s evident of the work that was put in. Things like that don’t happen by chance. They happen because of 10 months of work put in that produced those scores.”
While the school district missed a couple of days due to March 24’s EF-3 tornado, which impacted some areas closer to Smithville and Hatley, there weren’t any major disruptions aside from being without Wi-Fi for a few days.
“The data that’s out there right now for the public is only a third of the picture. There’s proficiency but there’s still growth, which makes up two-thirds of it. Things that stood out for me, though, are fifth-grade science. As a district, we had 80 percent proficiency. We also had 80 percent proficiency in U.S. history. We’re satisfied with all of our math, but it’s hard not to notice sixth-grade math. The proficiency for the whole district was 75 percent. That’s really good that three out of every four kids scored proficient for the whole district, not just an individual school,” O’Brian said.
He said the Monroe County School District has opportunities for improvement in algebra. Overall, algebra was the only area rated below the state average; however, proficiency was still 60 percent.
Last year, the Monroe County School District began reducing the amount of money it spends on outside consultants because of the number of skilled teachers in-district who can offer internal professional development.
“Regardless of the grade and subject, we’ve got somebody who is getting the kind of scores we want that we can pull from. With academics, this is not an athletic contest. One school doesn’t have to fail for another one to be successful. They can all be successful, and I think we’ve done a good job creating that type of environment where teachers want to share ideas and instructional strategies. They want to see each other be successful,” O’Brian said.
Smithville Elementary School teacher LaShea Brown’s classes ranked second place in fifth-grade math results and sixth in fifth-grade science statewide. She’s an example of success through the in-district professional development.
“In-house professional development allowed us to know our districtwide teachers in our grade band and subject area more than we have in the past. We were able to implement plans and strategies based on each others' strengths and ideas and experience. Utilizing one another helped our district be stronger and more successful. I hope that we can continue to build and grow from one another and share ideas to help continue the success of all students that attend Monroe County schools,” she said.
Unlike the other school districts, March’s tornado caused a major disruption to Amory at a pivotal time.
“We are very pleased of our test data, especially following the tornado that caused a loss of nine critical days of instruction at a critical point in the school year. Even in a good year, we were very proud of our test scores and our students, teachers and community,” said Amory School District Brian Jones.
He said missing that much instructional time early in the school year is easier than making up for it that close to spring assessments, adding the Amory School District’s success rate is a testament to the students.
Overall from last school year, Jones said Amory High School’s graduation rate increased and most areas were in great shape.
“You always want to continue growing your students. Wherever a student is, our goal is to move them to the next level. We’ll continue to break that data down throughout the year to help them grow and be more successful and prepared,” Jones said.
Last year was Dr. Andrea Pastchal-Smith’s first year as superintendent of the Aberdeen School District, and she recognized improvement in 16 of the 18 areas tested compared to the ‘21-’22 school year.
“We exceeded the state, as far as proficient or advanced, in English II, seventh-grade math and also in Algebra I. Not only did we excel compared to last year, we also excelled in comparison to the state,” she said.
While school district officials want to grow in all areas, a target point is sixth- and seventh-grade English language arts.
“We’re focusing on all areas and providing the teachers with support. Each week, we’re hosting professional learning communities where we’re analyzing data, along with planning for the next week where teachers are getting together and creating their tests based upon the data and where we need to go back and review particular standards,” Smith said. “We’re planning ahead and beginning with the end in mind so our students are growing. We’re improving on the areas and growth and proficiency.”
She said decisions are driven by data, which may mean adjustments to instruction.
“We’re focused on strategic planning and being intentional in the planning methods during our professional learning communities,” Smith said.
She applauded students, teachers, administrators, parents, the school board and community partners for the district’s success. Each month, students are celebrated during Aberdeen School Board meetings for achievements.
“It takes a team to achieve success, and we are so proud of what we have accomplished here in the Aberdeen School District and the city of Aberdeen. I consider this to be a jewel here,” Smith said. “The teacher mentorship we have, the pastors in the community praying for our students on the first day of school – support has been overwhelming, and we appreciate everyone’s contributions to our district.”
She added monthly parent universities offer empowerment and resources. Smith said the district has also witnessed an increase in students who enroll in dual-enrollment classes, which helps in student achievement.
Nettleton School District Superintendent Ken Byars is in his first year of leading the district, and goals mirror the district’s mission statement for student growth.
“We’ll definitely be more strategic and intentional when it comes to student growth and growing every student. We’ll use best practices with instruction on a daily basis, bell-to-bell instruction and what we call good teaching. We’ll be paying attention to every student to the finest detail and not accepting kids not being able to learn and doing whatever it takes to help them learn,” he said. “We’re going to keep on making Nettleton better. Our goal every day is to do something different to make ourselves better.”
Nettleton High School’s results continue to be on an upward trend.
“Nettleton High School did very well in all the academic areas of biology, Algebra I, U.S. history and English II. Ms. [NHS Principal Megan] Garner and staff have worked really hard to get those numbers to that point,” Byars said.
He also recognized third-grade math and English language arts and sixth-grade math for high achievements.
Advanced increases
In terms of at least 20% of test-takers scoring in the high category of advanced, the county’s strong suit was fifth-grade science. Nettleton was the only school falling slightly short of 20% or higher in the advanced category, with 16.3% of students scoring in that range.
Smithville scored 63% advanced, which was the county’s highest, followed by Hamilton at 51.4% and Hatley at 25%, making for a Monroe County School District average of 40% advanced in that subject. Amory scored 35.3% advanced, while Aberdeen scored 20% advanced.
Smithville’s fifth-graders last year duplicated the same success rate in math with a 63% advanced result. As a district, Monroe County scored 33.8% advanced, with Hatley at 26.5% and Hamilton at 25.7% advanced. A total of 22.7% of Amory test-takers also scored advanced in fifth-grade math.
For eighth-grade science, 26.5% of Amory students scored advanced, and 20.3% of Hatley students scored in that category.
In biology, 38.5% of Nettleton students scored advanced, and 28.6% of Hamilton students finished strong in the same category.
Third-grade math results were high for several schools as 42.5% of Smithville students scored advanced, followed by Amory with 32.4%, Hamilton with 23.7% and Hatley with 22.6% in that category. The Monroe County School District averaged 28.6% advanced.
For fourth-grade math, Smithville had 51.2% students score advanced, followed by Hatley with 40% and Nettleton with 22%. Hatley’s sixth-graders score 20% advanced.
For seventh-grade math, 34.3% of Hatley students scored advanced, while 23.8% of Amory students scored in the same category.
Most local schools had high percentages in the advanced category for U.S. history with Amory at 41.3%, Aberdeen at 34.8%, Hatley at 26.3%, Nettleton at 24.7% and Smithville at 24%. Hamilton scored 19.1% advanced.
English II also had strong results, with Aberdeen, Amory, Hamilton, Hatley and Nettleton all scoring higher than 20% advanced. Hamilton had 37.5%, Nettleton had 30.4%, Amory had 23.3%, Aberdeen had 22.5%, and Hatley had 20%.
For English Language Arts, Smithville’s third- and seventh-graders both scored high in the advanced category, with 20% and 29.8%, respectively. Amory seventh-graders also scored 21.4% advanced.
Recapping other high ELA scores, Hamilton fifth-graders scored 37% advanced, Nettleton scored 21.8% advanced, and Amory fifth-graders scored 20.2% advanced. Sixth-graders at Amory, Hamilton and Hatley also scored high, with 23.9%, 32.1% and 21.4%, respectively, scoring advanced. The Monroe County School District had 23% in the advanced category, and Smithville scored 19.5% advanced.
