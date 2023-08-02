Even though the COVID-19 pandemic can be attributed to more relaxed school enrollment regulations during the past few years, districts throughout the state plan to be stricter in enforcing their policies this school year.
“Residency was loosened during and after COVID-19 by MDE (Mississippi Department of Education). Starting this year, the residency requirements are back to where they are supposed to be pre-COVID-19. In accordance with Mississippi Code 37-15-29, State Board Policy Chapter 68, 68.1 and Amory School Board policy, you must provide this documentation in order to register a student in the State of Mississippi. Without this documentation, your student(s) will not be allowed to attend school in Mississippi. We understand this might be an inconvenience to our families, but we are following the law,” said Amory School District Superintendent Brian Jones.
He said MDE audits of school districts will be in full force, and the district must be in compliance when the department audits cumulative folders of students. Residency is one of the requirements MDE reviews.
“What you’re going to see is that districts are really cracking down on out-of-district people coming into the district. There’s going to be an effort to ensure if you go to school in our districts that is indeed where you live. That’s for accountability, that’s for athletics, it’s a lot of reasons. It works better if you live in a district, that’s where you go to school,” said Monroe County School District Superintendent Dr. Chad O’Brian. “Even if they get a release from the district, they still have to be accepted by another district.”
“I would encourage anyone moving, selling a house or buying a house to really check into what district they live in and where their kids are going to be eligible before closing day,” he added.
While the universal enrollment rule is students must attend the school district they reside in, each school district has its own policy addressing what is allowed for student releases.
The Aberdeen School Board must approve releases before a student living within the district boundaries can be released to another district.
“According to our policy and procedure, if a parent works in another district and we have verification, then we’re able to release those students. If a parent does not work in another school district, we expect for them to be a part of all the great things we’re doing in the Aberdeen School District,” said district superintendent Dr. Andrea Pastchal-Smith.
Smith touted both athletics and academics for the district.
“For the students living within the Aberdeen School District, we look forward to seeing them on the first day of school here Aug. 7. We’re encouraging parents who live within our school district to register their children. We have the growth mindset and we want to make sure our students are college- and career-ready. We have a list of programs and a great curriculum to make sure our students are successful in the Aberdeen School District,” she said.
Parents must show two proofs of residency, such as utility bills and driver’s licenses, to enroll their students in the district.
Nettleton School District Superintendent Ken Byars shared similar rules.
“If someone lives in this district who is a certified teacher in another school district, school-aged children are allowed to go with them there. In terms of anybody else, it is district to district policy to policy,” he said.
Superintendents said districts are reviewing residency requirement closer.
“Obviously, you do residency checks and confirm those. Just like anything else, it’s a constant to keep up with that. COVID sort of relaxed those a little bit. With COVID rules, districts didn’t have to check residency and now, everybody’s going back to start checking residency to see where people live to make sure they live inside the school district,” Byars said.
The Monroe County School District is unique in that it has three attendance centers in Hamilton, Hatley and Smithville, enabling students to choose schools.
“At the beginning of the year and at the beginning of second semester, Monroe County has open enrollment. As long as you live in the Monroe County School District, you can choose between the three schools that you want to attend,” O’Brian said.
The Monroe County School District has transportation zones, however, which are provided specific to those areas.
Additionally, academic eligibility remains with outgoing schools for one year for high school students who change schools within the Monroe County School District.
In order to be released from the Monroe County School District, students must have a prior release to another school district or an in-home sibling who attends another district. In circumstances where students were displaced by March 24’s EF-3 tornado, the Monroe County School District will not require them to attend one of its schools.
“There’s nothing illegal about a student attending a school district outside his or her residence. That’s perfectly legal, and it’s happened for years. They have to get permission of the local school district to do that but if the school districts agree, there’s no prohibition. What I would focus on if I was running the school district is trying to have a school district where students want to attend,” said Sen. Hob Bryan, who serves on the Mississippi Senate Education Committee.
Supporting local schools
The Aberdeen School District’s enrollment last year hovered around 1,000 students, with Smith noting average daily attendance for students and teachers increasing and chronically absent student rates decreasing.
For the Amory School District, the total N-count at the end of the 2022-23 school year was 1,518, which was only down five students from the beginning of the year.
The Monroe County School District averages roughly 2,000 students, and the Nettleton School District has approximately 1,100 students.
Bryan said every successful community needs a thriving school district, which needs support from its stakeholders.
“There’s no question that every school district in the State of Mississippi desperately needs more students. Rural population is on the decline, and enrollment in all of our schools is on the decline. As schools get smaller and smaller, it’s more difficult to maintain the sort of school you need,” he said.
Each year, the Mississippi Legislature appropriates so much money per student.
“In general terms, you’re talking $5,000 to $6,000 per student. If a district gets enough kids that live in their district going somewhere else, it doesn’t take very long for that to tally up into some serious money. There’s no way you can lose a couple of hundred kids and not have your teacher units affected,” O’Brian said.
Bryan added to those thoughts.
“If a district enrolls an additional student, the amount of money the district gets from the state is more than the cost of the additional student so as your enrollment goes down, you are really on a downward spiral,” he said.
There are several reasons why parents may try getting releases from districts, but local superintendents aim for students to attend school where they’re supposed to attend.
“A lot of times you’ll get into situations with neighboring districts when one doesn’t achieve as high as the other. I think what all the districts want to stop is just the trivial changing of districts for the sake of changing districts. ‘I played travel ball with this group of kids’ ‘I want my kid to play this sport.’ At some point, there just has to be an established policy that’s followed,” O’Brian said.
