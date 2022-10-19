From pink socks and pom poms on Friday nights to teachers in T-shirts encouraging the fight and questions asked by students, local schools continue to raise awareness of breast cancer prevention each October. The sights of pink ribbons painted on football fields have been common sights for years, but efforts to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month continue to flourish at schools.
“We have current staff and past staff that have been diagnosed with breast cancer so I think it hits home for our students and staff because they know people who have experienced it personally. With the passing of [Hatley school nurse] Scarlett [Thompson], that’s really solidified the importance of breast cancer awareness for our school,” said Hatley Attendance Center Principal Kristy Keeton.
Hatley’s volleyball and football teams have both hosted pink out games. Additionally, breast cancer survivors with connections to the school, along with Thompson’s family, were honored during Oct. 6’s pep rally.
“Natalie Mohler, who is heavily involved with our PTO, asked if we could do a pink out day every Wednesday in October,” Keeton said of all grades. “We’re just trying to bring awareness to it and the more awareness we can bring to it, hopefully the more people will seek prevention.”
Hamilton has had a longstanding tradition to honor faculty and staff who have battled breast cancer during October football, volleyball and softball games. Historically, the school has faced off against Amory through a softball pink game.
“It means a lot for someone who has gone through it to have that support every October. The school hosts a pink week, which is really nice also. Everyone will wear something pink, and different businesses in the community do different things like decorating. Each classroom this year will paint on a bed sheet and paint pink and breast cancer logos in support,” said Hamilton basketball girls coach Sue Verner, who is one of the honorees.
She said local businesses also participated in offering discounts, adding the whole community is supportive in the effort.
“I know it’s just one month out of 12 but I think we can accomplish a lot in that one month. I think people can gain a lot of information from the breast cancer awareness activities we have,” Verner said, adding more churches are hosting pink Sundays as well to discuss breast cancer issues.
Hamilton will host its pink football game Oct. 21 and also participate in a pre-season basketball tournament, the Scarlett Thompson Classic, at Hatley on Oct. 29.
Amory High School’s volleyball team hosted a couple of pink games this month. In addition to honoring those fighting breast cancer, special emphasis was placed on those who are family members of players. In the process, it builds more camaraderie among players.
“All the students come in and try to find similarities with each other. When they find that they’re not the only one who has had family members go through breast cancer, it gives them someone to lean on and brings them together in that way,” said Amory volleyball coach Shay Ashford.
She thinks the pink games are great ways of community outreach for the Amory School District.
“It used to be a silent fight among women. You didn’t really hear about it until somebody was gone. Now, we’re bringing awareness to it and to go get checked and we support you 100 percent, and it gives women more courage to go get checked and step out after they’ve had chemotherapy and mastectomies. Women aren’t ashamed and are more proud, and it uplifts the community spirit to be recognized,” Ashford said, adding more and more people nominate survivors to be recognized during the pink games.
The Aberdeen School District commemorated National Breast Cancer Awareness Day Oct. 13 through sales of pink T-shirts. It coincided with Aberdeen High School’s homecoming game, and the school’s sweethearts wore pink in support.
“Breast cancer is near and dear to all of our hearts in some shape, form or fashion. Whether it’s a mom, sister or cousin, that’s the one cancer everybody is effected by. In having our discussions about breast cancer, we can all relate to someone being affected. That’s the one common denominator,” said Aberdeen High School Athletic Director Sherell Drake.
Nettleton has a spirit day planned this month for all students and faculty to wear pink in support of those impacted by breast cancer.
“We want to give our students as much information as possible because when they learn the correct information, they can get out in the community, and it helps them in the future. Educating our students about the health signs and risks and being able to build a support system through this community and the school is the most important thing we can do for outreach,” said Nettleton High School Principal Megan Garner.
Having conversations
Nettleton High School has used Breast Cancer Awareness Month to implement curriculum to help students understand prevention measures and educate their families and the community about it.
“In the past, and including this year, our A&P teachers teach about breast cancer awareness and how to check for signs as a huge project. They look at the size of lumps and when to get checked, and that’s being taught through our curriculum,” Garner said. “Part of the project is they have to talk to so many people and share what they’ve learned from breast cancer signs and how to prevent it and what to do.”
Nettleton Intermediate School Principal Valeria Gladney, who previously taught the A&P class, said students made keychains with beads of different sizes indicating tumors detectable through mammograms or self-examinations.
“I assigned them three adults within our district to explain what their keychains meant, and they told them quick facts about breast cancer. The last thing they had to say was, ‘Early detection is key,’” she said. “In part of giving back to the community, they were required to work at the food pantry and when they came in contact with people they were working with, they’d tell them, ‘You know October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month…,’ and it gave them the opportunity to get out in the community and talk about it,” she said.
Gladney also has a simulated breast with tumors students used to illustrate how to do self-examinations to not miss any tissue areas. Students also produced infomercials with health care officials, caregivers or breast cancer patients.
Earlier this month, Nettleton Intermediate School honored one of its faculty members who is a breast cancer survivor through Amy Riley Day, allowing students to do a balloon release and celebrate Riley.
Verner said the push for breast cancer awareness prompts questions from students.
“I haven’t gone into real details with the kids on preventions but I do try to use it as motivation for my basketball team. If they’re complaining and tired, I tell them I’ve been through cancer three times so don’t complain; let’s go. When a kid is depressed about somebody going through it, I say, ‘Look at me. I fought it so your mom will fight it.’ I try to encourage kids if they come to me to say someone in their family is going through it and try to reach out to anybody in the community going through it,” she said.
Verner added the support from students, faculty and the community helps her mentally.
“I had a second-grader tell me, ‘You’re kind of like a superhero because you beat cancer.’ They’re really supportive once they find out. They all show up for the pink games, have pink balloons and have pink eye patches,” she said. “Kids will bring me earrings with the breast cancer symbol. They’ll give me stickers and diary books. They’re always giving me something during the month of October, and that makes me feel good. Even if you’ve been through cancer and beaten it, you still have to feel a lot of side effects from the chemo so it’s a lifelong battle.”
Learning to be part of a support system is another last impact from Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
“It can be overcome. We’re trying to support the ones going through it so they don’t feel so alone, and that’s a big part of why we do it as well,” Verner said.
Just the symbol of pink ribbons makes lasting impressions with people.
“Pink, in general, speaks volumes, and the kids know it when they see it. Pink sticks out even with the students at the elementary and middle schools. We want to support people with all cancers and be aware but we all come from moms, and that’s the one thing that sticks out to us,” Drake said.
“It’s not just a color anymore, students know it’s about breast cancer and it brings awareness to breast cancer,” Ashford said. “We’re going to continue to support breast cancer awareness every year. We love to support it, but it’s also sad we have women each year to come up to say they fought the battle and had to go through it but they do get checked earlier now and we have more survivors in this community, and it’s a great thing to see.”
