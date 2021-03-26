AMORY – From developing discipline and leadership skills great for future careers and college transcripts to learning survival skills, the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps is helping form a solid foundation.
A recruitment campaign for the Amory-based Mississippi Division BB41 Sea Cadets unit is currently underway for not only youth participants who want to get a feel of military life but also for adult volunteers.
“Within the Sea Cadet program, they also offer scholarship opportunities. Participation allows cadets to get a taste of what military life might entail. Some of the trainings they go on involve training alongside military personnel such as Navy Seals. I have watched recruits go from shy cadets who were just starting to a cadet that could lead without fear, could handle challenges as they occurred, make decisions when needed and offer rationale behind their decisions,” said Malinda Abas, commanding officer of the unit.
Her family moved to Monroe County from Knoxville, Tennessee a couple years ago, and her sons, Hadrian and Titus, formed the nucleus of the new group.
Hadrian received his scuba certification during a two-week training and also went to a Judge Advocate General (JAG) training last winter.
“I enjoyed meeting Sea Cadets from other units and learning about law,” he said. “I enjoy the leadership opportunities I have been given and enjoy mentoring younger cadets. I also like the team-building activities and partnership that is developed through the program.”
His younger brother, Titus, received his snorkel certification following a two-week training session.
“I enjoy drills due to the interaction with a variety of peers who like to push themselves for a common goal,” he said. “I enjoy the swim qualifications and time spent learning how to use the Navy working uniform and the Dixie cup as a flotation devices.”
Overall, the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps teaches U.S. naval operations and training, community service, citizenship and an understanding of discipline and teamwork. It’s composed of a senior program for cadets ages 13 through 18 and the Navy League Cadet Corps, which is for cadets ages 10-13.
The official paperwork to form BB41 arrived in February.
“Mississippi BB41 Division is the only unit in northern Mississippi. This is an amazing youth program for our area, and I’m excited to be bringing it to northeast Mississippi. Staff are currently being trained, and we will be recruiting cadets soon,” Abas said in a statement.
She requests help from the community to prepare the unit to meet the needs of the youth.
Training for volunteers consists of professional development training where they are debriefed about how the Sea Cadet program works, the operations of the chain of command and expectations. Volunteers also complete a darkness to light training, which deals with proper interactions with youth.
“Staff are also learning about different roles needed to run a unit, such as medical officer, training officer and financial officer. All staff are being background checked,” Malinda said.
She also requests other means of help from the community to prepare the unit to meet the needs of the youth.
“We are in need of monetary or item donations for things such as first-aid kits; a portable printer and scanner with paper and ink; locking boxes and more medications and personal items during drills; rolling storage boxes for service jackets, ribbons and appurtenances; hanging clothes racks, as well as office supplies for record keeping,” she said.
The pandemic restricted in-person drills last year, but they were held virtually instead. However, the unit is looking forward to participating in a drill in Memphis with the BB43 division.
“It’s one thing to listen to training but quite another to have hands-on participation,” Malinda said.
She said components of drills include exercises to promote physical fitness; team-building exercises; basic military training; occasional community service; field training; and learning how to care for uniforms to wear them with pride, how to shine boots and dress shoes, how to tie knots, bell ringing and how to conduct a watch.
Hadrian has great memories of a drill where he trained with Seabees who specialize in military construction projects.
“We built a lean-to for horses at a farm,” he said.
Once drills begin, the unit will welcome assistance with feeding the cadets and providing drinks.
For more information, contact Malinda at (567) 525-9234 or by email at mabas@seacadets.org.