Local high school students are among those who were selected for the Mississippi Lions All-State Band.
After auditioning, roughly 100 students are chosen from throughout the state to participate in the prestigious honor band each year.
Amory High School students Ada Colburn, Caroline Lowe and Garrett VanYperen and Cooper Thomas of Smithville High School will represent Monroe County in the Lions Band.
Colburn is a senior, while Lowe is a junior, and VanYperen a sophomore.
“Participating in band gives you a good primer in time management. Also, wearing a good outfit for performances gives me self-esteem,” Colburn said.
She is a second-generation musician, as her mother was also a band member and provided Colburn with the motivation to follow her example. Colburn’s father, no doubt, also played an integral part since he’s the band director at Amory High School.
“The first step for us was applying to audition. We had two rounds with different judges. The auditions were held at Pearl High School,” VanYperen said.
Lowe said there is no substitute for plenty of practice.
“My band director first told me about the Lions All-State Band when I was in sixth grade. Smithville High School band director George Thompson also urged me to try out, as did my parents,” Thomas said.
The Mississippi Lions All-State Band will compete in the Parade of Nations at the Lions Club International Convention in July.
The Mississippi All-State Lions Band has won 36 international championship competitions since 1951. This year, the convention will be held in Boston.
“It’s definitely worth the effort. It’s a blessing to realize that you’re able to do well with effort,” Thomas said.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&