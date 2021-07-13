Several area residents will complete Itawamba Community College’s Surgical Technology program and receive their diplomas July 14.
They include Ainsley Sloan of Amory and Angelica Jackson of Gattman.
Surgical Technology, which is a one-year (three-semester) program, prepares graduates to serve as members of the surgical team. Technologists work with surgeons and other surgical personnel in delivering patient care and assuming appropriate responsibilities before, during and after surgery.
Graduates receive a certificate of completion or with some additional academic courses may receive the Associate of Applied Science degree. They are eligible to take the national credentialing exam to become a certified surgical technologist.
Tonya Vaughn of Mantachie is the program director, and Jennifer McCoy of Pontotoc, the lab/clinical instructor.
Students will receive their pins and lamps from Itawamba Community College’s Practical Nursing program at 5 p.m. on July 22 at the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center Auditorium at the Fulton campus. The public is invited to attend.
Graduates include Paige Imel of Aberdeen and Kathryn Lowery of Amory.
Practical Nursing is a one-year (three-semester) program. Upon completion, graduates receive a Certificate of Completion and are eligible to take the N-CLEX (national board examination) to become a Licensed Practical Nurse.
Dr. Lisa Pearson of Amory is the program director. Instructors include Tammy Jones of Pontotoc, Lisa McNeese of Smithville and Patricia Robbins of Blue Springs.