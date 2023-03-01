NETTLETON – Tributes and reflections honoring former President Jimmy Carter followed the news he was entering into hospice care in late February to spend the remainder of his time on Earth at home with family.
The 98-year-old served as the United States’ 39th president from 1977 until 1981. Additionally, he served single terms as Georgia’s governor and in the Georgia Senate, following service in the U.S. Navy and as a peanut farmer.
While he is best known as a politician, a handful of Nettleton residents had opportunities to personally witness his humble nature in recent years.
Mississippi Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, who is currently campaigning for governor, made trips in 2016, 2017 and 2019 to be part of Carter’s Sunday school class at Maranatha Baptist Church in his hometown of Plains, Georgia.
“It was phenomenal to be in a small country church and see a former leader of the free world. It was his humbleness – he didn’t talk the talk about Christianity; he walked the walk. As Jesus said in the Bible, he came to serve and not be served,” Presley said. “He was the shining example of being the hands and feet of Jesus.”
On one occasion, Presley was in Carter’s Sunday school class shortly after the former president was cleared by doctors of brain cancer.
He noted Carter’s dedication in pursuing a Habitat for Humanity build shortly thereafter. Since 1984, Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter were involved in Habitat for Humanity.
All-in-all, they worked alongside 104,000 volunteers for 4,390 home projects in 14 countries through the organization’s Jimmy & Rosalynn Work Project. The legacy will continue this year through hosts Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.
In addition to his own visits to Carter’s church, Presley and his sister co-sponsored an essay contest in 2019, allowing for a winning Nettleton student to take a trip to Georgia to hear Carter teach Sunday school and speak to him afterwards.
“It was a very humbling and down to Earth conversation. To know he was a president and I talked to him about things I would talk to any other person about was amazing,” said Nettleton High School senior Gracie Hendrix, who won the essay contest that year.
She was 14 at the time and went with her sister, Lakyn Kirk, and mother, Melissa.
During the trip, she went on a museum tour of where Carter lived and his farm. Hendrix remembered standing in line for two hours to get into Maranatha Baptist Church, where a special seat was saved for her and her family members on the second row.
As far as her winning essay, she researched and wrote about the year before Carter’s term, his four years as president and the years following his presidency. She also focused on him returning to Plains, Georgia after serving as president.
“By the time we got to the museum, I already knew a lot about him. Before then, I didn’t know much about him. At the time, we hadn’t studied many presidents in my history classes. I did a lot of research and learned about what other presidents have accomplished from some of the things he did,” Hendrix said.
She said the essay also taught her a lesson in staying humble.
“Since I’m from a small town, it resonated with me. Not every person can meet a president. Being young, I had an optimistic view of it,” Hendrix said.
Presley was born in 1977, the year Carter began serving as president. At age 10, he gained his own interest in politics, which led to serving as Nettleton’s mayor ahead of his public service commissioner role and this year’s run for the governor’s office.
Like Hendrix, he appreciated Carter’s sense of never forgetting his hometown.
“After serving as president, he came home to Plains, Georgia – a town with less than 1,000 people,” Presley said. “If I’m successful in the governor’s race, I’ll be right back in Nettleton afterwards. It helps keep you grounded. Whether he was going throughout the world helping fight diseases or striving for world peace, he always came back to Plains, Georgia.”
Through the years, he has studied more about Carter’s life and influence and formed a close bond with Stanly Godbold Jr., a Mississippi State University historian who penned biographies about the Carters.
