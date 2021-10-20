AMORY – From this point forward, the Amory Lock will be known as the Thad Cochran Lock, paying tribute to the late U.S. senator’s dedication towards the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway project during its construction.
Cochran passed away in 2019 after serving more than 40 years in the U.S. Congress in both the House and Senate. In 1978, he became Mississippi’s first Republican in more than a century to win a U.S. Senate seat.
“Throughout his entire tenure in Congress and public service, he was an ardent supporter of the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway. He voted to support it and he worked very hard to get funding for it. He recognized the value of the Tennessee-Tombigbee for all the entities and individuals and companies that utilize the important navigation pathway for our country. He also recognized it for all the communities that are along its banks,” said Mississippi State University President Dr. Mark Keenum during an Oct. 15 renaming ceremony sponsored by the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway Development Authority and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Keenum joined Cochran’s staff as a young administrative assistant and ultimately became his chief of staff.
“It’s fitting that something like this lock will be named. His name should be all over Mississippi. He carried the water for Mississippi for so many years,” said Congressman Trent Kelly. “I think the measure of a great man is how many people he leaves behind to carry on his legacy. Thad touched thousands of lives in Mississippi, and I think that’s what it’s all about. He’s still here and always will be because his legacy will always continue.”
Keenum noted several highways, bridges, water systems and federal buildings across the state bear his name.
“If you go on many of our university and college campuses across this state, chances are you’re going to see a very prominent building with his name on it. In the case of Mississippi State University, you’re going to see an entire research park named in honor of Sen. Cochran,” he said.
In addition to the lock in Amory, Aberdeen is home to the Senator Thad Cochran U.S. Bankruptcy Courthouse, which opened in 2005.
“We’re honoring a Mississippi boy who was able to come to Washington D.C. and capture the imagination of his colleagues on both sides of the aisle to serve with distinction in the House and Senate and leave gigantic footprints of accomplishment as he passed from this Earth,” said Sen. Roger Wicker.
He recalled a time when Cochran was tasked with getting enough vote commitments in the U.S. House of Representatives to save the waterway project.
“The environmentalists and the people who weren’t so enthusiastic about infrastructure as we were were opposed to the Tenn-Tom and trying to stop it at that point,” he said. “We won the vote by 10 votes out of 435.”
Wicker were both born and raised in Pontotoc and went on to serve together in Congress.
“We’ve maintained the support this great asset the United States has needed through the years. What have we gotten from it? Eight billion dollars per year in economic development on the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway and 25,000 to 30,000 jobs created since the opening. I was talking to the mayor of Amory earlier today about some job creation opportunities that we are still exploring to make that economic impact even more,” Wicker said.
Echoing Wicker’s remarks, Lt. Col. Rich Peacock, deputy commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District, said the lock wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for Cochran’s work.
“The Tenn-Tom Waterway was conceived and built for just under $2 billion and now for the state of Mississippi alone, we have an economic boom of $8 billion per year. Think about the vision, think about the drive, think about the commitment to make that happen for the great state of Mississippi,” he said. “Today Thad Cochran joins the ranks of others that we know that also were champions on the waterway. Names like Jamie Whitten. Names like Sonny Montgomery. People of those kinds of statures that see the vision and see the goal for the state of Mississippi and what can be done.”