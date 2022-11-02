Longtime employees provide the stability of service that many take for granted when the average length of employment is less than five years, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Bus drivers are among the most sought-after employees and are presumed to be experts in childcare on wheels. For Monroe County, there are several drivers who have plenty of experience in the field.
Sisters Janice Langford and Wanda Thompson, who drive for the Amory School District, are among the many drivers who juggle extra jobs for benefits and to make a living. They share a common love and dedication toward children who ride their buses.
Langford tried to retire from bus driving after 28 years but was persuaded to continue. She was briefly sidelined after suffering a stroke 10 to 15 years ago, by her estimation, but even that didn’t stop her. She’s now on her 33rd year behind the wheel.
“This is where my heart is,” she said.
Langford has driven routes in both the city and longer routes to Wren, in addition to driving special needs routes, where the bus driver needs to load and unload wheelchair-bound students.
“I’ve substituted for just about every route, as well as done staging,” she said.
She has also worked in the middle school cafeteria and helped her sister care for their mother, who eventually succumbed to cancer.
Thompson has worked as a pharmacy technician for 10 years, in addition to driving a bus for Amory schools since 2007.
“I’ve had kids ask me if I live on this bus,” she said.
She has no plans to slow down.
“I guess I’ll drive until they take my keys away,” she said.
Doris Buchanan is marking her 40th year as a bus driver for Aberdeen School District. She balances her driving duties with being a caregiver for her retired husband, who had a close call with a heart condition.
“I’m just taking it a year at a time. They don’t want me to quit. Parents ask me not to leave. There were times that I didn’t know if I could continue, but we both recovered sufficiently to where I can keep working,” said Buchanan, who is a mother of eight.
She now logs 90 miles a day but started out driving a regular route for two years before taking time off for maternity leave and back surgery.
“[Former superintendent] Mr. Curlee approached me to drive the bus for special needs children, and I’ve been doing it ever since. They don’t trust anyone else to take care of those kids. Handicapped students are special.”
She was once away from her bus driving duties for six months when she had the surgery.
“People normally need one or two years to recover fully from back surgery. I only needed six months off, even though I was given no prospects of ever being able to walk again,” Buchanan said.
She viewed her miraculous recovery as a signal from God that she needed to be back behind the wheel.
“This job is very important to me. Every parent depends on us to keep their kids safe,” she said.
In all these years, Buchanan only had one accident. She was struck by a driver in a stolen car.
She shared advice for everyone driving the roads with her.
“Anticipate traffic issues. Make sure you start out on time and stay safe. We have the most precious cargo on the road,” she said.
Now in his 40th year of driving, Smithville Mayor Phil Goodwin’s connection with school bus driving dates back to his teenage years.
“I was in school buses all of my young days. My stepfather, Dale Swan, was the shop foreman for the Monroe County School District and gave me a summer job washing them,” he said.
When Goodwin was only 15, he filled in for a week as a substitute driver.
“The second day I drove, Mr. Owen Evans, the principal, called me into the office and asked how old I was. When I told him I was 15, he responded by asking if I had a driver’s license, then told me to be careful. I made it fine,” Goodwin said.
He began his regular duties by driving an afternoon route during his junior year in high school to help with the driver shortage. He drove a route every week or two by the time he finished school.
Goodwin began driving regularly in 1977 while juggling other jobs, including delivering newspapers for the Daily Journal, picking up garbage for the Town of Smithville and painting houses.
He eventually served as a police officer for the town and was appointed police chief two different times and is now mayor – all while still driving a school bus, although he only drives the morning route now.
He worked full-time at the Monroe County bus shop from 1983 until 2002, working in maintenance and fueling while continuing to drive a route. He had to take some time off from driving from 2005 until 2011 when his wife served on the Monroe County School Board but found himself back in the driver’s seat when she didn’t run for re-election.
“She’s a retired teacher who drove a bus for 18 years herself,” Goodwin said.
An important thing he learned as a bus driver is the value of greeting every student when he or she boards a bus in the morning and saying “goodbye” when they step off in the afternoon.
“That may be the only greeting some kids get all day. The kids remember that,” he said.
Goodwin also has no plans to quit driving a bus.
“I’ve enjoyed it. I’ll drive as long as I’m able to,” he said.
Bill Kyle is the longest-tenured driver for the Nettleton School District, now driving for his 32nd year. Like Goodwin, he began driving a bus when he, himself, was still a high school student.
“I drove a vo-tech route when I was in high school in the 1970s. We traveled from Nettleton to the old Tupelo High School campus, picking up students in Shannon and Verona on the way. I was a student in the auto mechanics program,” he said.
Kyle eventually went into business for himself as a diesel mechanic before being approached by the superintendent of the newly established Nettleton School District to manage its bus shop.
“I worked there for 27 years before retiring from the shop but I’m still driving a bus route,” he said.
Kyle has driven long-distance routes for the Nettleton band through the years to destinations as far away as Walt Disney World in Florida.
A memory that stands out for Kyle happened in Mississippi.
“We were at the state band competition in Raymond when word circulated that there was bad weather on our way home up the road. A lot of trees were lying across the Natchez Trace from a tornado that had also caused flooding, so we had to detour around to Canton. Other buses were stranded there because the power was out, and they couldn’t refuel. We finally got back home, but it was a lot later than we had planned,” he said.
For Kyle, the bottom line is getting students safely transported from home to school and back home again.
“It’s all about the kids,” he said.
One husband-wife team is Denvil and Verdie Clark, who retired from driving for Hamilton Attendance Center after a collective 57 years of service.
Denvil first drove a route transporting college students from Aberdeen and Amory to Itawamba Junior College before transitioning to driving a route for Hamilton Attendance Center for more than 20 years.
Verdie caught the bug to drive in 1989 while their children were still in school and continued to drive for 26 years before retiring from daily driving.
Denvil’s favorite memory is handing out candy on the last afternoon before the semester break.
“I would also sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to riders for their special day. They wouldn’t all tell me when their birthdays were because they didn’t like my singing,” he said.
Verdie carried on her husband’s traditions on her route but wouldn’t say whether her singing beat his.
“We just did anything to get some laughs and joyful moments with our kids,” she said.
Though retired, the Clarks both fill in as substitute drivers as needed.
