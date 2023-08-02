Online applications are now available through the Monroe Strong Facebook page and https://form.jotform.com/230832901268152 for residents and business owners impacted by March 24’s EF-3 tornado as Monroe County’s long-term recovery process continues to take shape.
Information gathered will to referred to partnering organizations, such as Eight Days of Hope, to meet people’s needs. The primary focus is getting storm victims back in homes.
“The first step is for us to assess the needs of individuals and businesses, and we’ll categorize them based on exactly what is needed from them. We’ll coordinate the resources, provide support and lead efforts to ensure the sustainable and successful recovery for all of Amory and Monroe County,” said long-term disaster recovery director Lindsay Mitchell.
The process aids those in need with those wanting to assist.
“We’ll definitely streamline the process from the start to make it a little easier on everybody. Doing that actually helps more organizations come to our area and help. It helps to have a system in place and to show it’s going to be relevant for them to come and assist us versus them coming and not knowing what they need to do,” said Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Community Programs Director Misty Hutcheson, who will assist Mitchell.
She will continue working in business development for those impacted by the tornado. Mitchell will facilitate individual assistance.
“I’m really happy to have both of them in place, and they’re already making a huge difference. Through setting up the process where people can identify what their needs are, that will hopefully put us in a position to eventually meet those needs,” said long-term recovery committee chairman John Creekmore.
Hutcheson previously helped facilitate recovery efforts following the April 27, 2011 tornadoes that struck Wren and Smithville.
“Anybody who has ever worked any type of disaster will tell you there are no two that are the same, so it’s new territory in general,” Hutcheson said. “We want nothing more than to work with everyone in our community, so communication and working together is important. We’re open to ideas and suggestions but we really want to stress the need of working together.”
“This is nothing like any of us has ever really dealt with so we’re all new to this, and any help is greatly appreciated,” Mitchell added.
There are also volunteer opportunities for people to assist in various capacities as the county’s long-term recovery process continues.
“As soon as we get our proper plan in place, we will have several volunteer opportunities for anyone wishing to help out, and there will be plenty of ways to help,” Mitchell said.
Through the application, people must provide information, such as a telephone number, address, immediate needs, damage incurred to their home, insurance coverage and a history of insurance reimbursements and filing with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
With the process, iPads will be available to assist people without internet service at an office in Amory that will soon be set up and available by appointments. Storm victims can also communicate application information over the telephone.
For more information, storm victims can contact Mitchell by calling (662) 640-1136 or emailing lindsay@gomonroe.org.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.