ABERDEEN – Effective March 1, Ward 5 Alderman John Allen is resigning from his position.
In a letter given to Mayor Charles Scott Feb. 21, he noted suffering several setbacks in his personal well being by way of recent surgeries and other ongoing medical issues.
“After much consideration and prayer, I have come to the conclusion that it is in my own best interest, and the interest of those whom I represent in my office as alderman, that I remove myself from public office,” he stated in the letter.
Allen served on the board of aldermen from 1984 until 1988, from 2008 until 2016 and from 2020 until his resignation. He also ran for mayor in 2016.
“I got interested in listening to the board and how it operated. When I ran for office the first time, I thought all of the aldermen worked for free. I didn’t realize they had a salary,” he said. “Over the years, I’d have to say I enjoyed 90 percent of my work with the city council. Most of the people are in it for the same reason – to try to help their city.”
He was on the board when the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway opened and views his biggest accomplishments in office as moving the town forward slowly.
“It’s had its opportunities with the waterway, and we slowly built on that. I know it’s no overnight thing,” Allen said.
He expressed appreciation for the support he has received during his times in office and noted the tremendous number of contacts and people he met during his years of service.
“I hate the city has to go through a special election. The timing is terrible for the city, financially, but this is one of those things I had no freewill choice in,” Allen said.
Scott expected for the board of aldermen to vote on declaring Allen’s seat vacant and setting a special election date during its March 7 meeting.
The city's next election cycle is in 2024.
