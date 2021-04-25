ABERDEEN – Alonzo Sykes, a former five-term member of the board of aldermen and local pastor, passed away April 25. He was 68.
“He died of natural causes and was pronounced at 5:15 a.m. in the emergency room of Monroe Regional Hospital,” said Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley.
Sykes was first elected as Ward 1 alderman in 2000, serving until the current administration was sworn in last summer. Through his role on the board, he also served as vice mayor.
Sykes was a longtime pastor at Daniel M.B. Church and more recently pastored New Life Missionary Baptist Church. He was called to more than 20 years as a pastor and served in several roles on the North Mount Olivet District Association.
After deciding to not seek re-election for the alderman seat, Sykes ran for the mayor of Aberdeen in last summer’s Democratic primary. He was also a candidate in this year’s special election for the mayor’s seat.
His strong ties to religion spilled over into politics, as he cited Bible verses in recent mayoral debates for the mayor’s seat.
In a Monroe Journal Q&A for this year’s special election in regards to bringing unity citywide, Sykes responded with, “We must learn to trust Jesus with all our heart, regardless of what any so-called friend will say; this is the only way that we can achieve unity.”
During a debate for the 2020 mayoral race, Sykes expanded on the subject of unity and progress.
“It’s going to take all of us working together, not just one group. We’ve got to work as a family because that’s what we are. That’s what it’s going to take for our Main Street to move forward,” he said.
Carter’s Funeral Home in Columbus is in charge of arrangements.