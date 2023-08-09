In more than a decade spent serving in various roles with the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce, Kelly Martin has focused on community, workforce and project development. During that time, she has also formed strong relationships with elected officials and community and agency partners, which are helping provide a smoother transition for her role as the chamber’s new executive director.
“I am back home, and it’s been part of my life for over a decade, and Monroe County has been my whole life. It feels great to be back,” said Martin, who began her new role Aug. 1. “I envision the chamber being the arm of the community that helps guide not only small businesses but existing industry in growth and retention and also trying to bring in other outside projects to add to that. It’s definitely an ever-evolving and interesting venture. It’s an honor to help navigate that,” she said.
Martin said achieving the chamber’s goals takes a team effort. She recognized the chamber’s staff and board of directors, elected officials and other community partners and partnering agencies for continued success.
“It can’t be done alone. No executive director can do this alone. It takes a great team,” she said. “I have been able to experience communities in 14 counties in the past year, and Monroe County is special. We come together in a way I have not witnessed anywhere else.”
She initially began work at the chamber of commerce Nov. 1, 2011, serving as director of chamber affairs for the Amory office under former director Tony Green.
“I was mainly charged with assisting small businesses on the north side of the county. From there, when Tony left, Howard Boozer came in as the interim director, and I assisted him a little more heavily with projects. Skip [Scaggs} came in after him and got me heavily involved with projects so that was where my focus was and I switched to community development once Chelsea [Baulch] came on board,” she said.
Martin accepted a position last year with AccelerateMS, which specializes in workforce development.
In recent years, the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce has increased efforts locally to develop the future workforce through partnerships with local schools and the Amory and Monroe County career and technical centers.
“I plan to fully take advantage of Accelerate in helping with any workforce development efforts we have moving forward because they’re the arm of the state willing to help us do that with resources we may not have access to from the local level by itself,” she said.
Martin wants to also utilize the six career coaches serving at Aberdeen, Amory, Hamilton, Hatley, Nettleton and Smithville high schools.
“I want our industries and small businesses to be aware of these career coaches and how they can connect them with their future workforce,” she said.
As far as former directors, Scaggs left the chamber to serve as executive director of the North Mississippi Industrial Development Association, and Baulch left to be a regional consultant for the Tennessee Valley Authority. Both of them, along with partners with AccelerateMS, are always a telephone call away when Martin needs them.
“They are huge supporters of Monroe County and of me and want to make us successful because if we’re successful, they’re successful. It’s a domino effect,” she said.
Additionally, she has built a sense of trust with local industries, businesses and schools throughout her years with the chamber and AccelerateMS. Martin also said it’s key to know who to connect with at larger agencies.
Between site and infrastructure improvements and industry expansions throughout the county, Martin is excited for the future and the chamber’s role in it.
“We see activity from behind the scenes all the time the community may or may not see. With that said, right now is an extremely active time for Monroe County in all the growth and development. Given the circumstances of the March tornado, it’s important to have those things going on. Once one of those projects announces, it will just be icing on the cake for all the improvements we have seen in our community from the last several months,” she said.
The county’s long-term recovery effort, which is an extension of the chamber of commerce, will take time.
“The chamber, elected officials and long-term recovery committee are actively working with our existing industries impacted to try to help them get back on track. It is a slower process because everyone needs assistance right now and there are limits to contractors and supplies at time. We’re also working on individuals who were impacted by the storm through our long-term recovery committee to try to help get the repairs and assistance they need to either get back in their homes or make their homes more functional,” Martin said.
