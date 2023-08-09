mcj-2023-08-09-news-kelly-martin-return

Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kelly Martin poses for a photo on the production floor of Avid Boats. She spent more than a decade building relationships in community, economic and workforce development roles ahead of taking the lead role with the chamber. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

In more than a decade spent serving in various roles with the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce, Kelly Martin has focused on community, workforce and project development. During that time, she has also formed strong relationships with elected officials and community and agency partners, which are helping provide a smoother transition for her role as the chamber’s new executive director.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you